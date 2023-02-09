As COVID lingers, how do I navigate new funeral rituals?

Funerals are becoming so difficult. My mother and my cousin (only 59!) both died of COVID in the past year. My mother’s funeral was in her tiny apartment due to her housebound husband, and we had to limit the attendees. This meant saying no to one beloved cousin who wanted to bring his children. My cousin who died was on the opposite coast and I couldn’t, at the time, risk the flight. Everyone understands (we’re all vaxxed, we mask, etc.). But how do I now get whatever support I would have gotten from a ceremony with everyone else who loved him? And how do I explain my decision, whatever it is, at the next funeral?

I hate that I can’t offer any advice that isn’t, essentially, more work for you. We are all doing so much already! Even for the things we aren’t doing (quitting this volunteer group, skipping that conference), we’re engaging in risk analysis before not doing the thing, or managing other people’s disappointment or our own guilt about it. It’s not like complete freedom-from-the-thing. You aren’t alone in this, for what that’s worth.

As far as family is concerned, you’re fortunate that everyone is on the same page about the virus, and you’re not dealing with conspiracy theorists or

anti-vaxxers. Since this is the case, maybe the family could start acknowledging those who are absent at funerals and other events, in some organized way. Some ceremonies or celebrations can be hybrid in-person/Zoom; others can at least have a moment of silence in honor of “those who are protecting the family by not being here in person today” (or whatever wording is natural to your family patois). Something to make the point that those who can’t come aren’t forgoing the event, they’re participating in a different way.

And for your own self-care, the kind of support you need/want will be different depending on the kind of relationship you’ve lost. Grief is universal and yet particular, and it is also surprising, at least in my experience, bringing along all kinds of emotions and realizations you weren’t expecting. Keep yourself open to these, and meet your needs as they occur (a big Zoom sesh with cousins? Ax-throwing? Meditation?).

Funerals matter, but they address only a small part of our grief needs at best. Keep that in mind, and don’t look back on the Before Times through a Vaselined lens. The pandemic’s effect on social life and mental health is awful and Miss Conduct strongly disapproves — but a cross-country family, with multiple generations and small apartments? Surely even before COVID not all of you were able to be at everything, everywhere, all at once, were you? There were missed events in the Before Times, too. And funerals didn’t always bring the closure you had hoped they would, even back then. With the funerals themselves as with the departed loved ones, mourn what you’ve actually lost, not a perfection that never was.

You got this.

