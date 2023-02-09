The Twitterverse had its say about ‘The Embrace.’ Here’s what real visitors think.

The talking heads and Twitterati have had their chance to weigh in on Hank Willis Thomas’ The Embrace . We spent a weekend at the monument listening to what Bostonians (and visitors) had to say.

“It reminded me of Rodin’s work a little bit, just the beauty of the human body. Even if it wasn’t someone as important as Martin Luther King, just the humanity of it and the embrace, love, and affection it captures of people touching each other, particularly post-COVID where people had been so distant and disconnected, it had an even bigger impact. I wanted to hug everyone around me.”

Advertisement

Hugo Betting, 27; Back Bay

Hugo Betting (right) Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“We only see one angle of the statue online, and it’s the kind of sculpture that requires you to turn around and look at it. I thought about another sculpture, like the way people behave around and in the Bean in Chicago — it’s not really about the sculpture, but more about the people. There’s such a crowd around it. It’s more seeing the sculpture in the crowd than really seeing the sculpture.”

Dara Badon, 22; West Medford

Dara Badon Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“I was shocked by the general discourse around it because the sculpture comes from such a place of respect, admiration, community, and mindfulness — like if you look at it from this angle, it’s the shape of a heart; that’s really lovely. It’s so awesome to see kids running around, people pointing at it, walking through it, and overhearing conversations about it. I didn’t anticipate there would be poor reception, and it’s a reminder that there’s a reason it causes a conversation because some perspectives aren’t as excited about it, but that’s why it’s here.”

Kyra Grant, 23; Toronto

Kyra Grant (right) Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“I heard it was controversial, that the family didn’t like it, it cost a lot of money, and also that it looks weird, but I don’t think it looks that weird in person.”

Advertisement

Rob Caro, 67; Downtown Boston

Rob Caro Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“If you look at it from one slight angle, it looks phallic, but so do my salt and pepper shakers and half the things in my house, unintentionally.”

Tammy Taylor, 53; Millis

Tammy Taylor Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“The color is spectacular and more full of depth than I ever imagined. The fluidity of it, there’s more detail — especially in some of those jewelry elements — than I anticipated. The way the light is reflecting off is full of richness. Sometimes, art takes time for people to fully appreciate it. Being new to Boston and not necessarily feeling the diversity that I’d like to feel here, I’m thrilled that it’s here.”

Danilo Linhares, 29; Somerville

Danilo Linhares Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“There wasn’t anything like this in the Boston Common; it’s not very common to see statues about the civil rights movement in squares in the US, so I thought it was a cool thing. I’m natively from Brazil where there’s a sculpture about Black labor that has a similar hand posture, and it reminds me a little of that.”

Karen Fay, 67; Harwich Port

Karen Fay (right) Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“From different angles, you see different things, like at the front where the two hands are, that’s beautiful. To be really up close, it looks like home.”

Krista Daniel, 28; Cambridge

Krista Daniel Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“I wish there was a bit more about historical context — like something else to anchor it so you balance this with a lot of things that both of them were struggling through — but it is a really unique monument. It’s starting to feel more like it belongs here, so that I can’t really remember what this area looked like without it.”

Advertisement

Jared Hardwick, 43; Roxbury

Jared Hardwick (right) Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“My grandad went to BU at the same time [MLK] was there — he was really into civil rights and also a Black Panther. It’s definitely a great representation of our city trying to be more diverse, and it captures that picture the way you couldn’t if it were the whole person.”

Tom Colburn, 62; Hull

Tom Colburn Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“It helps us process what happened in Memphis [with the police killing of Tyre Nichols]. It’s important and already an iconic landmark, especially for our city, which has a really complicated history as far as it comes to racial issues. It’s in my neighborhood and I love that — this is where the mayor and other people gather, so it will be an opportunity to have a symbolic gathering place. Sitting down in front of it, looking at it, I really love how it captures the love and peace of the two of them. I’m hoping it spurs discussion that will lead to some of the necessary, awkward conversations that we’ll need to have in order to have some real change, in a way that will hopefully be toward affection or justice.”

Gregory Silverthorne, 61; Quincy

Gregory Silverthorne Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“It’s fitting to be here because it’s totally the opposite of what those cops were about that day in Memphis, that was unloving and hateful.”

Demetria Rougeaux Shabazz, 56; Amherst

Demetria Rougeaux Shabazz Maura Intemann/Globe staff

“I was moved to come see this because of what has occurred in Memphis, and trying to keep peace and love at the center of our activism instead of lashing out in anger. I appreciate something abstract where I can see love and the embrace of love symbolically represented. Placing love, like King did, at the center of change and revolution, that’s what will bring people together. That is what will move policy.”

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE MAGAZINE:

> When Martin met Coretta in Boston, he found his match in more ways than one

> A legacy of love, faith, and family: Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

> The beautiful resistance of Black love

Karissa Schaefer is a student at Emerson College. Interviews have been edited and condensed. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Illustrations based on photographs by Karissa Schaefer.