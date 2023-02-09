Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Feb. 10-17

I can’t start this column without mentioning that Rhode Island now has an EGOT winner. I think we all have a little more pep in our step since watching Viola Davis on that Grammy stage. So it’s with renewed pride that we set forth into a week of exploring the Ocean State. We have Valentine’s fun, pre-Superbowl concerts, puppies, Globetrotters and more.

VALENTINES DISCO

Get your John Travolta on. Ocean Mist holds a 21+ Valentine’s Disco Feb. 10 with DeeJay KJ, billed only as: “Attire: 70′s Club Glamour. Flashy, fun... and a little weird.” $10 advance, $15 door. 895 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown. 401-782-3740. Details here.

DATE A DOG

… And you might just meet a furry new friend. (No, not Frank from down the block.) “Speed date” adoptable dogs from Save One Soul Animal Rescue League on Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. Plus: craft beer and wine, shop local Valentine’s-themed vendors, tasty snacks for people and pets, live music, astrological readings, reiki, aura photos for your pup, raffles, puppy kissing booth and plenty of photo ops. Free. At The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. 401-724-1241. Details here.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Doo doo doo do-doo doo doo! Sorry, I can’t see those two words without singing that theme song. (Don’t judge me, you can’t either.) For some basketball fun and Globetrotting tricks, head to PVD’s Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 11. Games at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets from $25. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. 401-331-6700. Details here.

VAGINA MONOLOGUES

The Obie award-winning play, based on playwright V’s (formerly Eve Ensler) interviews with more than 200 women, hits Greenwich’s Odeum — with 25 Rhode Island women taking part, according to billing. Feb. 11, shows at 2 and 7 p.m. $27 general admission; $50 for VIP reception. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Look up. Rooftop at the Providence G hosts a number of Valentine’s events from Feb. 11-14. Pick a date and a date. A three-course, prix-fixe dinner is available nightly for $85 per person — starters include raw bar, marinated strawberries with candied pecans, burrata and house sourdough, spicy duck wings; entrees include scallop risotto and filet mignon. For dessert? Chocolate mousse, or strawberry fruit tart with vanilla pastry creme. Entertainment varies throughout the week. 100 Dorrance St., Providence. 401-632-4904.

Feb. 11: From 6-9 p.m. you’ll be serenaded by Krisanthi Pappas on piano and vocals. (Looks like they’ll also have magic later on that night.)

Feb. 12: It’s Galentine’s Day. Get your Leslie Knope on with champagne, three-course prix-fixe menu and build-your-own bouquet. ($110.)

Feb. 13: Score bubbly before your meal, then take home two chocolate-covered strawberries. ($110.)

Feb. 14: For Valentine’s Day proper, dine ”Above the Clouds” complete with cloud machine, roses, and dinner and live music from 6-10 pm. Details here.

CLASSIC TUNES

The Chiefs vs. The Eagles at 6:30 p.m. — so classical fans, you have time for an afternoon concert. The Newport String Quartet performs Feb. 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Jamestown Arts Center. The concert includes compositions by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad and Felix Mendelssohn. $20. 18 Valley St., Jamestown. 401-560-0979. Details here.

Classical fans, this is your week: On Feb. 17, Newport Classical presents Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez, with music by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven along with selections by Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, and Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos. Martinez made her orchestral debut at age 6, according to her website, and has since performed with some 100 orchestras, earning praise from the LA Times and New York Times, among others. 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $45. Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport. 401-846-1133. Details here; artist details here.

TREATS FOR YOUR SWEET

Grab your boo. The George on Washington offers a sweet deal for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 13 and 14. The special menu includes starters of Burrata cheese — prosciutto, pistachios, tomatoes, balsamic reduction and crostini — shrimp cocktail, bacon-wrapped scallops. Entrees include seafood paella with chorizo, little necks, mussels and lobster, filet mignon and lobster with charred asparagus, and lobster scampi with parmesan cheese over spaghetti for that “Lady and the Tramp” moment. Plus homemade desserts. 121 Washington St., Providence. 401-642-6840. Prices and more options here.

CHEAP DATE

If you missed that dinner — or if you ordered the paella instead — fear not, dear Rhody romantic: another “Lady and Tramp” moment presents itself. The Bodega on Smith offers Spaghetti Wednesday on Feb. 15 from 5-9 p.m. Dig into spaghetti and meatballs (or gluten free pasta with vegan meatballs), salad and garlic bread for $14.95. Add a bottle of local vino — Gooseneck Vineyards Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon or Rhody Red — for $19.95. Bring the kids next time: they eat for $9.95, and every Wednesday is Spaghetti Wednesday. 373 Smith St., Providence. 401-642-7727. Details here.

MMM MMM MMM MMM

My fellow ‘90s kids, rejoice: Crash Test Dummies play the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 17. What if we all started requesting “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” at the same time? Would it just sound like a roomful of Rhode Islanders eating red pizza strips? These are the thoughts that keep me up at night. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $59. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

PROVIDENCE CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL

We’re getting into next week’s column here — and fear not, Rhody ‘rents, I will have plenty of School Vacation ideas for next week — but here’s one: the 14th Annual Providence Children’s Film Fest kicks off Feb. 17 and runs through school vacation week. If you want your kid to watch something other than “SpongeBob” or TikTok videos, this offers culture and world cinema. Films include “How I Learned to Fly,” from Serbian director Radivoje Andrić; the Moroccan-set “Casablanca Beats,” and “C’est la vie,” a French language animated film with English subtitles. Stay tuned next week for school vacation saving graces. Details here.

BRUINS x COMIC CON

The collab we didn’t know we needed. It’s Rhode Island Comic Con Weekend with the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion — and there’s a “Jurassic Park” twist. On Feb. 17, they’ll face the Thunderbirds in Jurassic-themed jerseys, according to their website. (Amazing.) Meanwhile, meet characters from movies and TV, enter a costume contest, find photo-ops and more. Tickets from $20. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. 401-331-6700. Details here; and again, I’ll have more on this as it rolls into next weekend.

ONGOING

Catch some cuteness at Roger Williams Park Zoo, with half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Hang out with Paia, the baby tree kangaroo. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, a working farm in Burrillville, offers private horse carriage or sleigh rides. Prices vary for rides from groups of two to 14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

Just across the border, Fall River is engaged in a full-on month-long Portuguese food fight with New Bedford. Got a favorite pasteis de nata? Learn more here.

Providence Flea launches its 2023 winter season at Farm Fresh RI Market Hall Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The treasure hunt that is the PVD Flea will be there Sundays through May 7. Expect local artisans, indie makers, vintage vendors, jewelry and clothing vendors, soap and candle makers, bakeshops, coffee, craft beer, cocktails and food trucks, according to their Eventbrite. Free. 10 Sims Ave. Details here.

The Hide Speakeasy, under The George on Washington, hosts comedy night with tasty bites each Friday in PVD. If you’re looking for a laugh paired with savory nibbles — think roasted cauliflower in Thai chili sauce, eggplant rollatini with ricotta, basil and ham — get thee to the speakeasy. $15. Feb. 3 and 10, 8-9:30 p.m. 121 Washington St. 401-642-6840. Details here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.