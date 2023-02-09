Bill reintroduced to arm campus police at RIC, CCRI

O’Brien said the University of Rhode Island armed its campus police officers in 2015, and Brown University, a private college in Providence, has campus police officers that carry firearms.

“Although it is utterly disturbing to acknowledge, active shooter situations are not going away in our society, and most often, targets of these vile crimes are schools,” O’Brien said in a statement Thursday. “It is because of this that I believe police officers at both RIC and CCRI should be allowed to carry firearms in order to protect students, faculty, staff, and the public.”

PROVIDENCE — Representative William W. O’Brien, a North Providence Democrat, has reintroduced legislation to arm campus police officers at Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island.

“This is not a political or philosophical argument, but a realization of the troubling times our country currently faces,” he said. “Total safety of the campuses is my only concern.”

O’Brien, who graduated from Rhode Island College in 1991, said he has been told that it would take 5 minutes for armed police officers to respond to RIC if an active shooting situation occurred on campus.

“Frankly, that is way too much time for death and destruction to occur,” he said. “Our campuses need a faster response, and the only solution is armed campus cops.”

The legislation would mandate the training and arming of public campus police officers at the state’s three public colleges. Campus police officers would have to complete a course of firearm instruction before Oct. 1, 2023.

The bill also would include campus police officers under the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which spells out how disciplinary action can be taken against police officers. Other legislators have proposed repealing or revamping the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, and the issue could again gain attention following the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers.

O’Brien has proposed arming campus police in past years. Last year, the legislation died when the House Judiciary Committee held his bill for further study.

James Parisi, field representative for the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, wrote to the committee at that time, saying the union opposes the idea.

“While we appreciate the bill sponsor’s interest in keeping the campuses safe, we support maintaining the status quo with respect to security on campus,” he wrote. “Our members at Rhode Island College join others in the RIC community in their desire to keep firearms off campus.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island also wrote in opposition to O’Brien’s bill.

“There is a tremendous danger inherent in introducing guns to college campuses” the ACLU wrote. “While there is always a hypothetical situation in which campus law enforcement officers could benefit from being armed, it is a certainty that introducing weapons to college campuses brings with it the very real danger of accidental discharges and tragic cases of misunderstandings and misidentifications.”

On Thursday, Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence board chair Sydney Montstream-Quas said the group has taken no stand on O’Brien’s legislation.

“When we look at our mission of decreasing gun violence, this is not something we would take a position on,” she said. “It’s not our expertise, so we would leave it to law enforcement officials to make a determination of what is most appropriate for their campuses.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.