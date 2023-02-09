Body recovered in Charles River in Boston, State Police say

A State Police Marine Unit recovered a body in the Charles River Thursday near the Boston University Sailing Pavilion, and a death investigation is underway, officials said.
Troopers were notified of the body at around 12:30 p.m., according an email statement from David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
A unit “responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the BU Sailing Pavilion,” Procopio said in the statement.
The State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating, he said.
No further information was immediately available Thursday.
