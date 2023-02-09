Body recovered in Charles River in Boston, State Police say

A State Police Marine Unit recovered a body in the Charles River Thursday near the Boston University Sailing Pavilion, and a death investigation is underway, officials said.

Troopers were notified of the body at around 12:30 p.m., according an email statement from David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

A unit “responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the BU Sailing Pavilion,” Procopio said in the statement.