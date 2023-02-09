Boston Archdiocese to hold special collection in parishes for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley has authorized a special collection slated for Feb. 18 and 19 to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria, the Archdiocese of Boston said Thursday.

The earthquake, which struck central Turkey and northern Syria Monday, has claimed over 20,000 lives as emergency crews rush to rescue survivors from the rubble. Schools and hospitals have closed, and damaged roads and airports have affected the rate of aid, officials said.

“Funds raised will help to provide safe shelter, and access to food, clean water, and hygiene supplies,” a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston said.