Boston Archdiocese to hold special collection in parishes for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley has authorized a special collection slated for Feb. 18 and 19 to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria, the Archdiocese of Boston said Thursday.
The earthquake, which struck central Turkey and northern Syria Monday, has claimed over 20,000 lives as emergency crews rush to rescue survivors from the rubble. Schools and hospitals have closed, and damaged roads and airports have affected the rate of aid, officials said.
“Funds raised will help to provide safe shelter, and access to food, clean water, and hygiene supplies,” a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston said.
All of the funds will go directly to Catholic Relief Services, which is working to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the region, the statement said. The Archdiocese requested that parishioners make their checks payable to their parish, with “Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief” in the memo.
“Cardinal Seán is grateful to the parishes of the Archdiocese for their expression of solidarity with those who are suffering,” the statement said. “The Archdiocese has a long track record of stepping up in times of natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and tsunamis to help people all over the world recover and rebuild.”
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.