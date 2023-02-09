Boston police issue plea for help in unsolved homicide of woman found shot to death in Roxbury in 1975

Boston police on Thursday issued a call for information in the unsolved homicide of 61-year-old Ruth Bayla Pearson, who was shot to death in 1975 and whose body was found in Roxbury.
In a statement, police said Pearson’s body was discovered in a field in the Madison Park area on Aug. 23, 1975. Two weeks later, officials said, her 1972 red Camaro was located stripped in the Orchard Park housing development.
“The cause and manner of her death was determined to be homicide by means of multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement said. “More than 47 years later, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this case. Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
“Community members who wish to assist this investigation anonymously may call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or 1-800-494-8477,” the statement said. “You may also text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department stringently protects the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous and is interested only in your information, not your identity.”
Police said Pearson, of Newton, was known to frequent bars and restaurants in the Copley Square area and in Cambridge.
“The victim appeared younger than her years and she often went by her middle name, Bayla or Francesca,” police said.
A woman walking her dog had discovered Pearson’s body, according to Globe archives, which said police indicated she was shot multiple times with “a small caliber handgun.”
Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.