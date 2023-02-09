Boston police issue plea for help in unsolved homicide of woman found shot to death in Roxbury in 1975

Boston police on Thursday issued a call for information in the unsolved homicide of 61-year-old Ruth Bayla Pearson, who was shot to death in 1975 and whose body was found in Roxbury.

In a statement, police said Pearson’s body was discovered in a field in the Madison Park area on Aug. 23, 1975. Two weeks later, officials said, her 1972 red Camaro was located stripped in the Orchard Park housing development.

“The cause and manner of her death was determined to be homicide by means of multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement said. “More than 47 years later, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this case. Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”