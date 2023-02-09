Brian Walshe appears in court in murder case; charged with killing wife Ana Walshe

On Thursday, he listened silently as his lawyer, Tracy A. Miner, told the court that prosecutors have not turned over key items of discovery in the case.

Walshe, 47, who is being held without bail, appeared in an orange jumpsuit from the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham during the three-minute status conference. He pleaded not guilty last month to charges of murder and disinterring a body.

Brian R. Walshe, the Cohasset man charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in their home on Jan. 1 and allegedly dismembering her body, appeared remotely for a brief hearing Thursday in Quincy District Court.

“We haven’t even received the search warrants for my client’s car, the inventories for search warrants,” Miner said. “Basic stuff that we should have had, like immediately, we don’t have.”

Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said he was assigned to the case last week and has been “able to duplicate all of the discovery that’s not subject to [the] grand jury process.”

“I’m going to send that to Ms. Miner this afternoon when I get out of court,” Connor said of the discovery material. “My expectation is that this matter will be finished in the grand jury by the end of March but hopefully mid-March.”

Once Walshe is indicted by a grand jury, the case will move to Norfolk Superior Court. Another status conference was scheduled for March 1.

Just a few hours into 2023, Walshe allegedly used his son’s iPad to ask Google two disturbing questions: “How long before a body starts to smell,” and “How to stop a body from decomposing,” Norfolk prosecutors said at Walshe’s arraignment last month.

Walshe’s online queries about disposing a body continued, off and on, over the next few days, prosecutors said, while Ana Walshe’s colleagues in Washington, D.C., became worried when she did not come to work on Jan. 3 and contacted Cohasset police.

Over the next few days, investigators mounted a desperate effort to find the 39-year-old mother of three. But prosecutors said that work led them to a single conclusion: she wasn’t missing, she had been murdered by Brian Walshe, who they said disposed of his wife’s dismembered body in the trash.

Days before allegedly killing his wife, Brian Walshe, who in 2021 pleaded guilty to scamming a Los Angeles art collector out of $80,000, had inquired online about divorce, prosecutors said.

“On Dec. 27, the defendant Googled ‘what’s the best state to divorce for a man?’ “ Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said during the arraignment. “Rather than divorce, it is believed Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

Among the terms Walshe allegedly searched online were “how long before a body starts to smell,” “how to stop a body from decomposing,” “how to embalm a body,” and “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” Beland said. Those searches occurred between 4:55 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

He also searched for “hacksaw best tool to dismember,” and “can you be charged with murder without a body,” Beland said.

Data from Ana Walshe’s phone indicated it was stationary near the house from New Year’s Eve until 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2, when it was turned off, Beland said. There were no outgoing calls during that time.

Prosecutors have not said when or how Walshe allegedly killed his wife and the police report in the case was impounded.

In a statement after the January arraignment, Miner flagged the discovery issue she mentioned again Thursday, saying that prosecutors hadn’t provided her with any evidence in the case.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Miner said. “When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.”

Miner criticized media coverage, which she said “has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.”

In court in January, Beland detailed Walshe’s alleged efforts to dispose of his wife’s body. On Jan. 3, surveillance video allegedly captured Walshe at an apartment complex in Abington, she said.

“He walks to the dumpster carrying a garbage bag,” Beland said. “He’s leaning, and it appears to be heavy, as he has to heft it into the dumpster.”

Police tried to track down the garbage bags but they had been taken to another site where they were shredded and incinerated, Beland said.

Police also searched dumpsters from his mother’s apartment complex in Swampscott, where they found trash bags containing several items with “stains consistent with blood,” including towels, rags, a Tyvek protective suit, gloves, slippers, carpets, a COVID-19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe, a hacksaw, and cutting shears, Beland said.

Also found were a purse and boots that matched what Ana Walshe was last seen wearing, as well as a portion of a necklace that matched one she had worn, Beland said.

Testing showed that Ana and Brian Walshe “contributed” to DNA found on the slippers, while Ana Walshe “contributed” to the DNA found on a pant leg of a Tyvek suit, Beland said. Brian Walshe’s DNA also was found on the suit, she said.

