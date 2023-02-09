Former Everett schools superintendent convicted of indecent assault

The verdict came after a three-day trial in which the woman told jurors that Foresteire made unwanted comments and advances toward her, including calling her “Miss Argentina” and touching her buttocks, during the nearly two years she worked at Everett Public Schools.

The 79-year-old man was placed in handcuffs after the verdict was announced, to serve 90 days of an 18-month sentence in a county jail. He must also register as a sex offender.

MALDEN ― Former Everett schools superintendent Frederick F. Foresteire was convicted by a Malden District Court jury Thursday of indecent assault and battery for sexually assaulting a payroll clerk who worked for him.

Advertisement

Foresteire was found guilty on two counts of indecent assault and battery. He was acquitted of a third charge of assault and battery as well as two counts of simple battery.

During the nearly two years she worked at Everett Public Schools, her boss would incessantly put his hand around her waist and then let it creep down to her buttocks, making the payroll clerk uncomfortable and nervous, according to the woman’s trial testimony on Monday.

“Even if there were people around, and if no one could see, his hand would make it to my butt, always,” the woman told jurors earlier this week. “If I was by myself, it would be a smack on the butt, or a squeeze on the butt, whatever he felt like doing that day.”

On Wednesday, Foresteire took the stand and admitted to calling the woman “Miss Argentina,” though he vehemently denied touching her inappropriately.

As for the nickname, “she liked it,” Foresteire told jurors in Malden District Court. “She brought it on herself.”

Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Carrie Spiros told jurors in her closing arguments in the case Wednesday that, “this defendant was a powerful man who seemed to have an obsession with [the victim]. She essentially felt powerless in this situation.”

Advertisement

The woman’s name is being withheld by the Globe because she is a victim of assault. She worked for Everett Public Schools from November 2016 until June 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.