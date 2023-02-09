Joe Paolino wants to buy Providence’s Columbus statue

Real estate mogul Joe Paolino, who served as mayor from 1984 to 1991, has offered the city $50,000 (plus moving expenses) for the statue, which the Elorza administration removed in 2020. It’s been in storage ever since.

Bidders aren’t exactly knocking down doors in Providence to buy the Christopher Columbus statue that formerly stood in Columbus Square, but a former mayor is now in the mix.

The city sought private bidders for the statue, and received proposals from Paolino and Pennsylvania art dealer Walter Graham Arader III, who said he would pay $51,493 but did not specify what he planned to do with the statue.

Advertisement

In a letter to the city’s Board of Contract and Supply, Paolino said he’d like to partner with an Italian-American organization in Rhode Island to “find ways to preserve and honor the statue.” Alternatively, he said he could partner with the RISD Museum, which has a Gorham silver collection.

”In either case, recognition of the recent anti-Columbus sentiment would need to be addressed in signage or a narrative in order to be sensitive to Native Americans and others who don’t look at Columbus as a symbol of pride, but rather as a conqueror,” Paolino wrote.

It’s unclear if Arader III has connections to Rhode Island, but he did donate $1,000 to Helena Foulkes’ gubernatorial campaign last year.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Brett Smiley said the city’s Board of Parks Commissioners will select the winning bidder in the coming weeks.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.