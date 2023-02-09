Maine gas station awarded $50,000 after selling $1.35 billion lottery ticket; winner still unknown

“We’re a local, small town community. Almost all of us live in Lebanon,” Cotreau said to Fox 23 Maine . “I like to promote the store as Lebanon-owned and Lebanon-operated.”

Maine State Lottery presented the check to the owner of Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Fred Cotreau, officials said. Cotreau told the Globe in January that he hoped to share a portion of the $50,000 payout with staff. The southern Maine town of about 6,500 borders New Hampshire.

A small town gas station in Maine was awarded $50,000 Wednesday after selling a Mega Millions ticket which won $1.35 billion last month — but the winner remains a mystery, lottery officials said.

It’s common for large jackpot winners to wait before coming forward, a Maine State Lottery spokesperson said. Lottery winners often take time to hire financial advisors and lawyers before claiming their prize, the spokesperson said. The winner has one year from the drawing date, Jan. 13, to come forward, officials said.

It’s the Maine State Lottery’s first-ever Mega Millions jackpot win.

“We’re small in comparison to the Cailfornias and Texases and New Yorks of the the world, but that just goes to show it doesn’t matter where you are, anybody can win,” Michael Boardman, the deputy director of Maine State Lottery, said to Fox 23. “Doesn’t matter where you buy your ticket, everybody has the same chance.”

A post from from Hometown Gas & Grill’s Facebook seemed to capture the small town’s excitement.

“We are anxiously waiting to see if it is someone we see regularly here in town that won a whopping 1.3 BIILLLLION DOLLAS,” the post read.









