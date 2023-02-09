Married decades ago in Ukraine, three couples have Jewish wedding ceremony in Brighton

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who attended the ceremonies, contributed $250,000 to the founding of the rabbinical school after a 2021 stabbing of a rabbi outside Shaloh House.

Old trauma was replaced with new memories as the couples were married by eight rabbis-in-training from the Boston Rabbinical Institute, which is part of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School.

Three long-married couples from Ukraine who weren’t able to have a religious wedding decades ago amid intense Soviet antisemitism celebrated Tuesday evening with traditional Jewish wedding ceremonies in Brighton.

The three brides of the evening clap as the women attending the wedding dance around them. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

The couples, who now live in Massachusetts, were married many years ago in the former Soviet Union. But they were denied Jewish weddings due to policies outlawing religion, according to a statement from the Shaloh House.

Tuesday evening at Shaloh House, each couple finally signed a Jewish marriage contract called a Ketubah, received seven blessings and tasted red wine under a chuppah, or wedding canopy.

Alexander Linkov and Rimma Linkova, of Chestnut Hill, said they were married around 40 years ago.

“We didn’t have a chance in Kyiv,” Linkov said. “Now, it’s beautiful.”

Sasha, the brother of Rimma Linkova, said he was about 14 years old at the time of her original wedding, and he was happy to see them celebrate Tuesday.

“It’s something they could not have had,” said Sasha, who declined to give his last name.

The women wore white, with veils. The men wore suits. They rejoiced in the comfort of faith and tradition denied them so many years ago in their homeland.

After the three ceremonies were held, friends and family went to opposite sides of the room and joined hands to form two circles. A circle of women skipped around the three brides and a circle of men danced around the three grooms. A man in the corner played lively music on the piano and keyboard.

Felix Furman, of Swampscott, said he married his wife, Alexandra, in Kyiv nearly 50 years ago and moved to the U.S. about 30 years ago. Alexandra Furman was beaming ear to ear as the women danced around her.

Alex Linkov raises a kippah handed to him after the ketubah is signed. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Felix Furman said the celebration is a rejuvenation of their marriage. It had been his wife’s dream to have a traditional Jewish wedding, he said.

“It’s a miracle,” Felix Furman said. “We could not imagine this could happen.”

The third couple declined to comment.

Kraft said he came to support the couples and the Shaloh House.

“All of us in the position to make a difference, whether in health care, economic opportunities ... or the free choice of getting married in your tradition, we need to protect it,” Kraft said.