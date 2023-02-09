Mass. cannabis commission votes to continue COVID-19 policies

The five members of the state Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously at a meeting Thursday to extend three policies through the end of 2023. The emergency rules permit applicants for pot business licenses to conduct their required community outreach meetings virtually, allow medical marijuana patients to pick up “curbside” orders from dispensaries without leaving their cars, and waive the requirement for an in-person doctor’s appointment when obtaining a medical marijuana card for the first time.

Agency leaders, however, expressed concern about continuing to extend the policies without enshrining them in formal regulations, and suggested they may either be made permanent or rescinded before the end of the year.

“I am uncomfortable with them continuing to be... waivers or interpretations,” said Shawn Collins, the commission’s executive director.

Collins added he was particularly squeamish about the curbside pickup of medical marijuana, which relies on a dubious interpretation of state rules under which dispensary parking lots are deemed “extensions” of the company’s indoor sales floor.

Commissioner Kimberly Roy also said she was worried about the ability of commission enforcement agents to ensure that no minors are present in the car, though all curbside transactions are required to be conducted within view of security cameras.

“I would want better protections in place around security before I even consider making this permanent,” Roy said.

Earlier in the pandemic, 30 medical dispensaries opted into curbside pickups. Today, Collins said, only 13 still offer the service, but he noted other licensed pot firms are using the temporary policy to argue the commission should allow drive-through windows on a permanent basis.

In contrast to their skepticism about curbside pickup, commissioners signaled they would likely allow businesses to continue meeting virtually with neighbors of their proposed facilities, as long as municipal leaders consent and the meetings are recorded and made available for later rewatching. Chairwoman Shannon O’Brien noted that the commission, itself, has been meeting virtually since the beginning of the pandemic, and argued the practice affords better access and engagement to people with disabilities and those who may not be available at the time of an in-person meeting.

Agency members appeared to have mixed feelings about whether to continue allowing virtual doctor’s appointments for obtaining a medical marijuana card, which have accounted for 80 percent of all new certifications since the pandemic began.

They noted that the policy has expanded access to medical marijuana, especially in more rural areas of the state where few physicians and nurse practitioners have registered as certified cannabis providers, and that major medical associations are moving to endorse virtual appointments as a permanent feature of healthcare.

On the other hand, they lamented the often-cursory nature of appointments for medical cards. State law requires a “bonafide” relationship between patients and doctors who issue recommendations for medical cannabis, but since most primary care physicians are not registered to do so, patients typically turn to specialized practices or providers with whom they have little or no history and which only rarely give guidance about which cannabis products might best treat their conditions.

“Too often it feels to me like a permission slip to go shopping,” Collins said. Patients are “left to their own devices... which I think is a shame.”

Dan Adams can be reached at daniel.adams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dan_Adams86.