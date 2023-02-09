Randolph parents raise concerns following incidents at elementary school

The incident occurred in the same classroom where three shell casings were found on two separate days last month, according to police. The shell casings were empty and did not contain live rounds.

On Tuesday, a fourth-grade teacher was taken to the hospital after finding an “unknown substance in their coffee.” The teacher didn’t report any symptoms, according to Randolph police and a school e-mail to families, but the educator went as a precautionary measure.

Parents in Randolph are raising concerns about student safety and are calling for more preventive measures from school and district leaders, following recent incidents in a fourth-grade class at the Margaret L. Donovan Elementary School.

In an e-mail sent Tuesday, Principal Beth Gannon said five students at the elementary school were found to be involved with the shell casings incident and being disciplined.

“Those consequences are in effect immediately,” Gannon said in the e-mail. “We will continue to work closely with the RPD to ensure the health, wellness, and safety of our school community.”

But parents of students at the school are calling on the district to do more. Parents said it’s unclear what safety measures are being taken following these events. The district did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday.

Desa Garcia, whose daughter is a Donovan third grader, said campus leaders have not given any reassurances about steps being taken to prevent dangerous materials from being brought to school or how they will keep other educators and students safe.

Garcia said it has been traumatic for students to repeatedly shelter in place or see police in their school while authorities investigate.

“My main worry is things escalate to a point where people get hurt,” Garcia said. “I just feel like there were so many missed opportunities, as there usually are when it comes to school shootings or anything of that. They always talk about all the missed opportunities that they had to prevent it.”

She and other parents at the school have asked campus leaders to search backpacks of the students who are in the fourth-grade class where the events occurred, or to consider stricter disciplinary actions against the five students, including at home suspension or expulsion.

School leaders may be concerned about not wanting to criminalize students, she said, but “continuously put the staff and students in danger by not having any kind of action.”

School leaders met with parents after school on Thursday to address the recent incidents.

Brianna Quinn said she is questioning whether she is making the right decision by sending her daughter to school. Her daughter’s classroom is across from the one where the events occurred.

“I’m very concerned about my child’s safety because, to me, it’s a pattern now and it’s escalating and it’s already starting to escalate to physical harm,” Quinn said. “So what’s the next step?”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.