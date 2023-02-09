Red Line service to resume at Alewife station Friday

Transit employees will be at the station to assist and direct customers to the Russell Field headhouse, the MBTA said.

The station’s main lobby will remain closed for repairs, the MBTA said in a statement. Riders will enter the station through the Russell Field headhouse, which is a two-minute walk from the garage.

MBTA Red Line service will resume at Alewife Station in Cambridge Friday, nearly a week after a vehicle crashed into a barrier at the edge of the top deck of the parking garage, the transit agency said.

“Since a vehicle crashed into the top floor of the Alewife garage on Saturday, the T has worked to provide riders with a safe and accessible pathway to the Russell Field headhouse,” the MBTA said. “The T has installed signage and lighting along a path that will direct riders through a tunnel under the Alewife Brook Parkway to reach the headhouse.”

Separately, MBTA Transit Police said they will seek charges against the 29-year-old man who crashed into the barrier at the parking garage, which forced the closure of services. They are asking the Middlesex district attorney’s office to charge him with eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, glass, steel, and concrete, police said in a statement Thursday.

Transit Police said they are also seeking to have the man charged with operating to endanger, the statement said. Police believe that the crash was not an accident.

“Based on statements made by the driver to the responding officer, interviews conducted with the driver’s immediate family member as well as the follow-up investigation conducted by Transit Police detectives, we believe the driver’s actions were intentional and he was seeking to harm himself,” MBTA Transit Police said.

Transit Police have also filed an Immediate threat application with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke the man’s license, the statement said.

The parking garage at the station is currently only partially open, the MBTA said. Garage levels G, 2, 3, and 4 are open to drivers. Level 5 remains closed, and there is no access to the Lobby floor.

“Due to this reduced capacity, the MBTA recommends that drivers and riders consider alternate transit and parking options by using the T’s online Trip Planner tool at mbta.com/trip-planner,” the MBTA said. “Riders should also consider purchasing fares before arriving at the Russell Field headhouse to avoid lines at the fare vending machines.”

The crash remains under investigation, Transit Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.