Salisbury woman arraigned for allegedly poisoning and killing boyfriend

A Salisbury woman who allegedly poisoned and killed her boyfriend was ordered to be held without bail following her arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.
Judy Church, 64, was arrested in December and had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court, Tucker’s office said in a statement. She was later indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first degree murder, which moved her case to the Superior Court system.
Church is currently being held at South Bay House of Correction in Boston, prosecutors said.
Church called 911 and requested an ambulance for her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, prosecutors said. Salisbury Police, Fire and EMS responded and found Fowler “in obvious medical distress,” the statement said.
“He was ultimately brought to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where he died on Nov. 13, 2022,” prosecutors said.
Investigators, and the state medical examiner’s office determined that Fowler died of ethylene glycol poisoning, prosecutors said. Ethylene glycol is an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid.
A warrant charging Church with murder was issued on Dec. 22, 2022, prosecutors said. She is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on March 21.
