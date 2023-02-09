Salisbury woman arraigned for allegedly poisoning and killing boyfriend

A Salisbury woman who allegedly poisoned and killed her boyfriend was ordered to be held without bail following her arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said.

Judy Church, 64, was arrested in December and had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court, Tucker’s office said in a statement. She was later indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first degree murder, which moved her case to the Superior Court system.

Church is currently being held at South Bay House of Correction in Boston, prosecutors said.