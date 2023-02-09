‘Shared Legacies,’ marine mammal rescues, and Valentine’s Day events

Abbot Public Library in Marblehead is holding an “Underwater in Salem Sound” lecture at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 15. Ainsley Smith, marine mammal stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, will share stories about stranded marine mammals on the North Shore, how professionals help them, and share her own stories about Massachusetts’ famous traveling seal, Shoebert . Those interested can attend for free in person or online through Zoom. To register, visit abbotlibrary.org .

In celebration of Black History Month, Beverly ’s Lappin Foundation is inviting community members to a virtual discussion of the film “ Shared Legacies ” on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The film explores the history of Black-Jewish cooperation in the African-American-Jewish Civil RIghts Alliance. Panelists include Bishop Robert G. Brown, senior pastor of Zion Church Ministries in Everett; Rabbi Richard Perlman of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody; and Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. The program is free and open to the public. To register, visit lappinfoundation.org .

Looking to treat a loved one to a Valentine’s Day dinner? Salem’s Luna Bistro is hosting a four-course wine dinner Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 254 North Broadway. Each dish is designed to pair with an Italian Banfi wine. The dinner also will feature live music, a comedy show, and a magic act. Tickets cost $125 with a $10.23 online fee. For tickets and more menu information, visit eventbrite.com.

For a more hands-on evening on Feb. 14, visit Rowley’s Posy Market at 144 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) for a Valentine’s Flower Workshop. Bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while learning about floral arrangements. Participants also will be able to bring home the floral centerpiece they create. The three-hour event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $65 plus a $6.21 online fee. To register, visit eventbrite.com.

Mansfield Public Library is hosting its monthly Spice Club Feb. 15. Head over to 255 Hope St. to pick up a spice pack and learn new recipes to cook using the spices provided by the library. The packs also will include information and history of each featured spice. This month’s choice is cocoa, not a traditional spice but treated as one in many cultures. Once registered for the club, members are free to pick up their spice pack at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register, visit mansfieldibraryma.com.

Waltham’s Craft Foods Halls is holding its first annual Winter Festival Feb. 18 at 200 5th Ave. The festival will feature food and drinks from various distilleries and restaurants, as well as a cornhole and beer pong tournament. Running from 2 to 8 p.m., the event is free with food and drinks for sale. To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.

