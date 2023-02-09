Three dead inside home in Andover, officials say

The bodies of three people were discovered inside an Andover home Thursday and authorities are now investigating, officials said.
The discovery was made inside a residence on Porter Road, officials said.
There is no threat to the public, officials said.
Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning near the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
