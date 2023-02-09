Veteran Boston police detective Larry Ellison honored with badge for service

Veteran Boston police Detective Larry E. Ellison, of the school police unit on Tuesday received detective badge number one, to mark his 35 years of service to the department, making him the longest tenured active detective, officials said.

“Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983,” said Boston police in a statement. “He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.”

The statement mentioned a number of Ellison’s assignments over the years.