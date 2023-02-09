Wayland schools superintendent on leave; officials aren’t saying why

The committee said in an e-mail to the Wayland school community that assistant superintendent Parry Graham is the acting superintendent “until further notice,” according to a copy of the message provided by Graham.

Wayland School Superintendent Omar Easy has been placed on leave, the school committee confirmed Thursday, but gave no explanation for its decision, in a message sent to parents.

The committee did not provide a reason for Easy’s leave.

“We recognize that disruptions in leadership can be difficult,” the panel wrote. “We will continue working hard to support our students, families and staff as we move forward together as a school community. We appreciate your continued support and patience.”

The message was signed by the committee’s five members.

Graham declined to comment on Easy Thursday night, writing in an e-mail that “while I appreciate the invitation to speak, I am focusing my time and attention on the students, families, and staff of Wayland as we work through this transition.”

Four members of the School Committee did not respond to requests for comment. A fifth member, Jeanne Downs, declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday night.

Easy also could not be reached. An e-mail sent to him received an automatic response announcing his leave.

“Dr. Easy is currently out on leave,” it said. “The School Committee has made Parry Graham the Acting Superintendent for the time being.”

In December, racist graffiti targeting Easy, who is Black, was found near Wayland High School, the Globe reported.

