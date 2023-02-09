House Republicans start hearings on claims of bias against them

The first hearing of the new House panel on what Republicans assert is the “weaponization” of government, led by Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, featured partisan and sometimes blatantly inaccurate testimony from some of the most veteran Republicans in Congress. Much of it focused on grievances about actions taken by federal officials when former president Donald Trump was in office.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans launched the marquee investigation of their new majority Thursday with a brazen assertion that the federal government has been used against conservatives, drawing in current and former lawmakers to make a sprawling — and at times convoluted — case that national security officials, social media companies, and the media have been conspiring against them.

Advertisement

“It’s clear to me that the Justice Department and the FBI are suffering from a political infection that, if it’s not defeated, will cause the American people to no longer trust these storied institutions,” said Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in his testimony to the committee.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Rather than focusing on new information, the hearing delved into longstanding conservative complaints about the Trump-Russia investigation and misjudgments by FBI officials, including anti-Trump text messages, that have been documented for years. The FBI officials whose names were repeatedly invoked have long since left the bureau.

Sweeping in scope, the new investigation is likely to test public appetite for the kind of partisan, aggressive oversight and investigations that Republicans have made the centerpiece of their newly minted House majority agenda.

It amounts to a high-profile platform for Jordan, the panel’s chairman, who after years of leveling attacks against Justice Department officials of both parties now has a committee gavel of his own to elevate his criticism and turn it into action.

The hearing touched on a broad array of topics only loosely related, but laid bare the GOP desire to use the committee as a vehicle for attacking what its members say are politically driven decisions not only in law enforcement but also by those in the technology and health care sectors.

Advertisement

Republicans attributed their claims of weaponization to private interviews with dozens of whistle-blowers over the last two years, when they were in the minority.

Grassley recounted a long list of oft-cited grievances about the origins of the investigation between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and complained about what he said was unfair media coverage and criticism of his inquiry into President Biden’s family.

“They, in a sense, were basically calling us Russian stooges,” he said of attacks from Democratic colleagues.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, formerly the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, in his own statement to the committee linked the last two presidential elections, the Jan. 6th attack, and the government’s response to the COVID pandemic into a wide-ranging allegation of wrongdoing by federal agencies ignored or covered up by the media.

“I have barely scratched the surface in describing the complexity, power, and destructive nature of forces that we face,” Johnson testified.

In response, Democrats brought in Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, and a former constitutional lawyer and member of the Jan. 6 committee that disbanded last year, to make the opposite argument that it is congressional Republicans, not the federal government, who are weaponizing their oversight and investigative power, but against civil servants in the Biden administration.

Advertisement

And all of it, Raskin argued, is being done in an effort to find retribution for Trump as he embarks on a reelection presidential campaign in 2024.

“Now of course, a serious bipartisan committee focused on the weaponization of the government would zero in quickly on the Trump administration itself, which brought weaponization to frightening new levels across the board,” Raskin said.

Raskin, who serves as ranking Democrat of the Oversight committee, voiced concerns that GOP pursuit of federal agencies and their employees could prove to be dangerous. He noted that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have observed an increase in violent threats against those individuals and facilities over the last year.

Associated Press

Fetterman hospitalized after lightheadedness

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Wednesday night. The senator remained at the hospital for observation as doctors conducted more tests.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

In November, Fetterman, 53, won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman, who was the lieutenant governor, defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points, flipping a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority. More than $300 million was spent during the campaign, making it the most expensive Senate race in 2022.

Advertisement

His campaign was derailed on May 13 when he had what he later called a near-fatal stroke just days before the Democratic primary. He spent much of the rest of the campaign in recovery, refusing to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters’ questions.

Oz made an issue of whether his opponent was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether Fetterman was fit to serve, but the Democrat insisted his doctors said he could have a full recovery.

As a result of the stroke, Fetterman has struggled with auditory processing disorder, a common aftereffect that can can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The effects of the stroke were apparent in Fetterman’s uneven performance during the fall campaign’s only debate when he struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words.

On election night, he told cheering supporters he ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up.”

Fetterman, a presence at 6-foot-8 with a clean-shaved head and a goatee and known for wearing hoodies and shorts, was lieutenant governor from 2019-2023. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pa., from 2006-2019.

Associated Press

Pence group targets transgender policies in schools

DES MOINES — Former vice president Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign by rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year.

Advertisement

The effort by Advancing American Freedom, a group formed by Pence in 2021 and financed by his supporters, will include digital ads, rallies, canvassing, and perhaps radio and television spots. It comes as a federal court in Minnesota is scheduled next week to hear a case brought by a group representing parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District outside Cedar Rapids.

“The strength of our nation is tied to the strength of our families, and we cannot stand idly by as the radical left attempts to indoctrinate our children behind parents’ backs,” Pence said in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “Advancing American Freedom will not rest until parental rights are restored in Iowa and across the nation.”

The Linn-Mar board last year adopted a policy allowing students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school and without the permission of their parents. The group representing the parents is suing to overturn the policy.

The planned budget for the effort is more than $1 million, and the push is expected to last several months, said a Pence aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement later Thursday.

The moves by the outside group — separate from any potential Pence candidacy — comes as school policy, notably involving gender identification and sexual orientation, has become an early focus of 2024 Republican presidential prospects.

The issue is particularly relevant in Iowa, given both the court case and the Republican-controlled Legislature advancing legislation barring schools from supporting a student’s social change in gender identity.

Pence’s outreach comes before a trip to the early-voting state to headline an event next Wednesday in Cedar Rapids. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, is planning to campaign across Iowa after announcing her 2024 campaign, while South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson are expected to visit Iowa later in the month.

Associated Press