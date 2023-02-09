Second Maryland police officer shot as manhunt continues

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland was seriously injured in gunfire Thursday night amid a manhunt for a suspect who had wounded a different officer after firing at police the previous afternoon, officials said.

Police have not specified whether the second shooting was linked to the first one, which occurred while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis.

Baltimore County officers were called to a home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon and a family member escorted them to the person in crisis, police said in a statement. While the officers interacted with David Linthicum, 24, he fired multiple shots, wounding one officer, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Officers did not fire their weapons during that interaction, she said.