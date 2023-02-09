Data: Why is there a labor shortage?

Here are some numbers that put things in context.

The length and breadth of the labor shortage has puzzled economists. The trend has several causes, but it’s not clear when it’s likely to change.

Analysts have been warning for years that the demand for health care workers would soon dramatically outpace supply. But several other industries are also growing fast and experiencing acute shortages.

Last year, New England was one of the hardest-hit parts of the country. The situation in this region has improved since then.

Substantially boosting labor force participation may require persuading many people to come out of retirement or delay retiring in the first place.

Advertisement

Analysts believe a significant portion of people are still not working because of COVID-19 — or are working fewer hours than they otherwise would.

Then there are millions of people who are employed — by themselves. These people are part of the workforce, but they aren’t looking to apply for open jobs.





Andrew Nguyen can be reached at andrew.nguyen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @onlyandrewn