In first response, should it be police, mental health staff, both?

Building on the CAHOOTS mobile crisis intervention experience in Eugene, Ore. , and knowing how dangerous it can be for an unarmed social worker to respond alone, Denver piloted, evaluated, and then scaled up a program of having social workers and police together in patrol cars jointly responding to calls (I cited this in a 2021 letter to the Globe ).

Re “A challenge to police over mental health emergencies: Deaths bolster demands to use unarmed clinicians” (Page A1, Jan. 31): Asking whether it is too dangerous to send unarmed mental health workers in response to 911 calls is the wrong question, as Denver has found.

Advertisement

Reviewing the data they collected, officials there developed a way for dispatchers to identify lower-risk calls. Piloting that, they initially had a police officer nearby to provide immediate backup if the social worker called for support. When that backup was not needed for the two-thirds of calls using this system, they had demonstrated the safety of their approach and since have scaled up.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A peer-reviewed study found a 34 percent reduction in reports of less serious crimes through this system, with likely financial savings. But every community is different, so it would be irresponsible to do this in the Commonwealth without investing adequate resources in the stepwise systematic rigor and ongoing evaluations that Denver has used.

Dr. Lachlan Forrow

Newton

The writer is a senior fellow at the Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics, focusing on health equity and racism.





De-escalation is the outcome well-trained police want to see

I retired as a sergeant for the Metro Boston DMH Police in 2013 after 28 years. I often had to deal with mental health emergencies. These calls for assistance were never without risk.

As I read the front-page story by Ivy Scott and Sonel Cutler (“A challenge to police over mental health emergencies”), I recalled often working closely with EMTs. Our job was to de-escalate the situation. Police officers are usually the first responders, and my job was to calm the situation before it got worse. I was trained in de-escalation tactics. I remember one incident in which I was able to talk a young woman from stepping out onto a window ledge.

Advertisement

I believe that de-escalation is the outcome all police want to see occur. I am not a proponent of sending mental health specialists to such a scene. I wish the town of Amherst luck with its team of unarmed responders, and good luck to communities such as Cambridge and Lynn that are moving in that direction. But I fear that this idea sounds better in theory than it will play out in practice.

As someone who was a mental health counselor before becoming a police officer, I can say from experience that the more training police are given in de-escalation, the better the outcomes will be for everyone involved.

We also need to start looking at mental illness like other illnesses so that people get the treatment they need before police are called to the scene.

Sal Giarratani

Boston