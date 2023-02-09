‘I would like to not work full-time for someone else again’

The percentage of Americans who are working or looking for work still hasn’t returned to pre-2020 levels. But that statistic doesn’t fully capture how challenging it is for many employers to fill full-time positions on their staffs. For a huge segment of the workforce, the flexibility offered by gig work and other freelance opportunities is far more appealing than reporting every day to a steady job with a boss. These five people have turned away from typical 9-to-5 work and shared their stories with a fellow freelancer, journalist Miles Howard.

I have a software background. I used to work full-time for startups where short staffing made it tough to use benefits like unlimited paid time off and where investors were constantly looking to streamline operations.

I felt like I kept running into this wall where I’d be at a company for a year or so, and the value of what I thought the company should be doing, or what I thought the value of the product was, would disappear as my role got bigger. I didn’t really see a role for me moving forward. And that’s what led me to pivot to gig work.

Today, I spend about 15-30 hours a week doing freelance branding projects and social media content creation, mostly for political campaigns, indie artists, and nonprofits. I work as a bartender at a brewery once a week. I love the people I work with, and I’m planning to host my wedding after-party there! I also coach middle school basketball, which allows me to empower young women in an active and fun way. This is literally the best thing I do all year.

There’s still the conundrum of whether the increased flexibility is worth the trade-off of scraping together smaller lump sums of income each month. Right now, I am pursuing freelance work that’s more stable and lucrative, like refereeing and real estate. But there is never going to be an option where I work full-time for somebody else who understands my values. I’m a Black, queer, agnostic man who’s a Millennial, and most of the people running companies don’t really respect what I’m bringing to the table as a full person: They respect a certain skill set of mine.

I’d like to put the rest of my time and energy into the people I care about: the communities I’m a part of.

Bridget Colvin Courtesy of Bridget Colvin

Bridget Colvin, 46. Medical writer, Boston

After I finished my postdoc in biomedical research, I had my firstborn. I had planned to start a new position at a university research lab, but I was traumatized by the idea of returning to full-time work so fast. So for the first few years, we were living on my spouse’s salary.

Once my oldest turned 3, I knew I needed to make more money so that we could send him to day care. And this was when I started doing some freelancing as a science writer. These contract assignments led to medical writing for pharmaceutical companies, writing medical papers, and doing copy for websites.

Eventually one of my clients said, “We’d like to hire you full-time. Are you interested?” And at the time I was nervous about looking into other freelance options. So I said, “Sure.” I started the new job and did it for about a year and a half, and I was like, “This is terrible.”

The main problem was how rigid the full-time work environment is. I worked with really great people at my level, but upper management was really inflexible. Getting time off and even sick days was really difficult. By this time, I had three kids, and as a parent, I had to save my very few sick days for when they were sick. I could never take one for myself. Plus, you had to earn vacation days every year, which took months. So you couldn’t take a vacation in the first four to six months of the year.

After a year and a half of this, I returned to freelance medical writing. And it’s so much better. Yes, there’s uncertainty in the weeks when I don’t work. But I’m actually making more now than I did in my full-time job. And I have the flexibility I need to have a work-life balance that feels sustainable.

Alex Kittle Courtesy of Alex Kittle

Alex Kittle, 34. Self-employed artist, movie theater head-of-staff and projectionist, Somerville

I was an assistant buyer and operations manager for the ICA/Boston store. It was the kind of job that could have been multiple jobs. I was a book buyer, I managed store inventory, handled some of the financial stuff with getting people paid, trained staff in the store, and generally provided assistant-type duties to the department head.

This was my first full-time job out of grad school. I wasn’t really sure what the norm was. At first it seemed like, “Yes, this is what working 9-to-5 is,” even though it was often more than 9-to-5. I liked a lot of what I did, having studied art history. But I didn’t realize how stressed I really was until I got off work. When I got home, I felt depleted, especially because a lot of my job was customer service-based. I’d come home, and I wouldn’t want to talk to anyone! Not my friends, not my family. It just made me grumpy, to be honest.

On the side, I had been drawing and making digital artwork inspired by films and pop culture. When I had the time, I was taking commissions for movie posters, portraits, things like that. I started an Etsy store, built that up over a few years, and after a while, I realized that if I could devote more of my time to this, I might be able to make something of it. At least for a little bit.

Having this art business that I had been running for a few years gave me the confidence to move on from my ICA job and become a full-time self-employed artist. Today I sell my art online and in person. I still do commissions, and last year I illustrated a book about romantic comedy films. I’m hoping to take on more projects like that one. I also have a part-time management job at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge — they were looking for someone, I was a regular there, and they knew me — and I’ve recently trained as a projectionist.

I do have to figure out a lot of things on my own that a full-time employer can help with, such as taxes and getting health care. It can be isolating at times. But overall I feel like I can better meet my needs, doing what I do today. I like doing different things; I like having flexibility with my day; I like being able to sleep in a bit and have a nice breakfast and morning routine. When I first left my job, I didn’t necessarily think that this would last. But the more I do it, the more I realize that this is extremely right for me. As long as I can make this work, I would like to not work full-time for someone else again.

Brianne Miers Brianne Miers

Brianne Miers, 45. Marketing consultant, Boston

I previously worked with PR firms, mostly for nonprofit organizations. I had a great experience, but I was starting to get restless with the structure of full-time 9-to-5 jobs. I’ve always been an avid traveler. I’d traveled as much as possible within the confines of my career. And this was around the time when the nascent idea of digital nomads was taking off. I was starting to see more people take on nontraditional lifestyles and careers. So I started to think, “Well, I could do that.” I liked working with nonprofit clients. I could do work that I enjoyed, with more flexibility as to when and where I did the work.

The beginning was hard — a little unsteady. It took me about a year to launch my own nonprofit communications practice and get to the point where I’d do projects for clients and they’d come back around. But once I found my groove and settled into it, things really took off.

Sometimes I think the flexibility of self-employment can be a little overblown. I’ve had friends with full-time jobs say, “Oh, you’re so lucky, you can work whenever you want,” and I’m like, “Eh . . . to some degree.” You still need to be available to your clients, and there are days or weeks when you take on too much. But the variety of projects keeps work interesting, and the flexibility has allowed me to spend more time with my blog, A Traveling Life, which is about sustainable travel and overlooked destinations in New England and beyond.

I went to see my 90-year-old great aunt over Christmas and she said, “I swear, you vacation more than you work!” I think most people don’t realize that freelancers work quite a lot, but I do think any professional stigma around it is starting to lift. I have friends who have stable jobs in finance, and they think I’m crazy. They don’t get that world at all, which is fine because the tide is turning. It’s more common to have multiple jobs and a passion project on the side.

That said, this would be a different conversation if I had to support a family. I don’t have children, but I’m in my 40s and things like retirement are a concern. I think until we have a different health care system in this country, this is a path that’s not very practical for a lot of people — especially folks who might have dependents or a chronic illness. This keeps people tied to their jobs, and I think we lose a lot of creativity and innovation as a country because of that.

Terrance Reeves Courtesy of Terrance Reeves

Terrance Reeves, 30. Producer/musician, owner of a dog-walking business, Boston

Before the pandemic, I was working for midsize startups, primarily in customer service. My life was: Get up early, work until it got dark, and then take the train home. The work-life balance was admittedly pretty OK. That’s one thing I think employers have gotten better about. But occasionally I would have to work on the weekends, because that’s startup culture.

My wife and I saved up money to be able to spend six months traveling around the world. I left my job with the impression that if I got back and wanted to rejoin the startup, they’d probably rehire me. So we took off, and the pandemic hit while we were in India. We had to contact the US embassy and pay for a repatriation flight to Atlanta.

I was able to sign up for unemployment insurance. This allowed me to focus on things that were important to me. I started reassessing how I was spending my time, what made me happy, and how the things that I liked could potentially make me money. I had some experience with audio engineering from hosting open mic nights, which I had really enjoyed. And I ended up landing an internship at the Q Division Studios in Cambridge. And through working there, I got the opportunity to learn and do more audio engineering at events around Greater Boston.

At this point, both my wife and I are working for ourselves — she’s a therapist — and we’re still committed to having two days off each week. I also started a dog-walking business. So what I’ll do is walk dogs in the morning and then, on a lot of evenings, I’ll do live sound somewhere, or I’ll meet up with someone to work on their record.

My quality of life feels a lot better. I have more flexibility, and since I’m a night owl, I’m able to get the right amount of sleep. I do miss having good health insurance. But overall, no longer feeling like I always have to be somewhere all the time has unlocked so many things. It allowed me to realize I have ADHD. It allowed me to learn so many things about myself that I wouldn’t have uncovered going through the rat race.

Miles Howard is a journalist in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @milesperhoward.