Millionaires tax hasn’t blocked Lego from finding a fit in Boston

Lo and behold, less than a month after the Fair Share Amendment took effect, the smart people at Lego are moving their North American headquarters from Connecticut to Massachusetts (“Lego to relocate offices to Boston,” Business, Jan. 25). They think they can grow “even faster by being located closer to where more talent is living,” according to Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas.

“If we raise taxes on the wealthy we’ll be just like — God forbid — Connecticut,” claimed the hand-wringers from the business lobby. For years, they whipped up hysteria over competitiveness with the claim that successful companies would flee Massachusetts if the millionaires tax passed.

When you look at the actions of big employers, it seems clear that personal tax levels have a small impact on Massachusetts’ competitiveness. The millionaires tax, devoted to raising permanent funds to improve education and transportation across the state, was one of the most important steps we could take to improve Massachusetts’ economy.

Angelique Pirozzi

Boston





Skip Kodak of the Lego Group spoke well to the fact that in the Commonwealth, our greatest natural resource is our talented workforce. When we invest in our workforce, we create an economy that is even stronger and more whole, continuing to make the word “Commonwealth” a lived ideal.

Last year voters approved Question 1, allowing Massachusetts to improve its transportation and public education system by ensuring we all pay our fair share. The Alliance for Business Leadership supported the passage as progressive business leaders because we know that major employers look beyond tax structure when they make investment decisions. Given that the Lego Group has announced that it will call Boston home in 2026, the company’s actions are testament to Massachusetts being the premier location for a strong, accessible economy.

Sean Curran

Scituate

The writer is the owner of Waterville Consulting and a board member of the Alliance for Business Leadership.