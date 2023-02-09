The old restaurant model is toast

But even before the pandemic, I could talk to five of my colleagues who said, “Yeah, this is beating the love out of us.” Because we don’t have the staff. We can’t attract long-term staff because we’re not giving them an equal shot economically. The model we had, in order to make as much handmade food as we could, was to work long hours and to sacrifice. To be great at something, there are prices to be paid, and we willingly paid that through divorces, addiction, and by being marginal human beings. There were a lot of great people with massive heart doing this. But that model — small profit margins, no days off, the 14-hour days, the self-indulgent rages — that model’s gone.

At the beginning of the pandemic, everybody crawled into a hole. I decided to do a carnival out in the street. I got this trailer rehabbed, and we did social distancing, and we made fire pits and served wood-fired slab pizza and salads and cocktails. And we wound up having people crying outside because it was a place to be with somebody else that wasn’t dangerous. The first time we heard the murmur of the crowds and the clink of the glass on a table — it was massive.

Now, I know that there’s a labor problem everywhere, people are disappearing out of the workforce, and I can’t make new people. What I can do is look at how we become competitive for the ones who are out there who do want to work.

We haven’t offered retirement, or reasonable schedules, or a career with the parameters one would expect in return for effort, education, passion. Years put in should get you something, whatever that is. And there are other, easier jobs. Why would you come to work in a restaurant? Why would you go to a culinary ed program and come out and you’re offered $16-$18 an hour with no horizon to anything more?

Kerry Altiero worked the pizza oven at Café Miranda, a Rockland, Maine, institution. After 29 years in business and pivoting to outdoor service during the pandemic, Altiero made the agonizing decision to close his restaurant last June. Merritt Becknell

This is a passion for people. So we have to give the people with the passion the opportunity to have a life. And that’s what we didn’t do. And I think that’s the biggest mistake of my entire career.

We have always been like, “Put your head down. Yes, I know you have a bleeding chest wound and you’re dragging one leg, but show up to work.” No more. I used to have on my job application, “We work sick, hurt, dead. And if you’re dead, I want a note from the devil.” That was the hiring document. I am so sorry to ever have printed that. I regret that so much. But that’s the mindset. That’s the model I’m saying is gone.

I have 40 years in. I am done with the grind. I stopped at the absolute top of my form. But for those who still want to do it, it’s right on us to make sure that we offer a flexible schedule some days, some nice vacations. You might actually have a weekend off, maybe a paid holiday. What a notion! But we have to do that.

And if you as the consumer are not willing to face a new reality of the real cost of handmade food or craft anything, whether it’s food or sewing or whatever, that will see the demise of those things. It is an apocalypse. And I’m not trying to be overdramatic, although I’ve been known to be overdramatic. That is really what we’re looking at.

So what’s the new model? Part of it is, we have to be looking at how scalable businesses work. I’m talking about two or three or four locations where there’s economies of scale in purchasing and in advertising. Every small business should be looking at: How do you bond with your colleagues in the business to achieve some economies of scale, hence some new paradigm for the way small businesses operate? We have to be able to operate more like a big business because that’s the way the regulations are written. That’s the way for a Café Miranda to achieve a 401(k) and health insurance for its employees.

During the pandemic, we pivoted. We got the government money. But my thoughts were: What happens when the tide goes out on the government money? How is this going to change our business?

We opened up for indoor service in September of 2021, and trying to find people to work who were willing to expose themselves to the public or deal with the hours or any of that was not easy.

So I said, OK, we’re only open three days a week because that’s all we can do, that’s all the staff we have. And I’m working 14, 15, 16 hours a day. And we’ll give this till the end of May and see who shows up, because somebody always shows up. And they didn’t. So I’m losing a couple thousand dollars a day.

Well, that’s not a sustainable business model. So then we were into June, and we still hadn’t found anybody. And I just didn’t see this changing, and I don’t see it changing for a number of years, not with interest rates and the costs of housing, child care, student debt.

Kerry Altiero, chef and owner of Café Miranda in Rockland, Maine, stands outside his now-closed restaurant. Shannon Mullen

It was one of the hardest decisions of my life and certainly the most difficult professional one I’ve ever had to make. To take this thing that was so close to my heart, so revered in the community — I thought this would go past my lifetime. And I had people saying to me, “But you’re so close! You’re the most maneuverable! You’ve done everything! You had a freaking carnival!” And I’m like, yeah, this is not about now. This is about endemic problems that have been creeping up on us for decades and have been blown right out into the open.

It was the definition of powerlessness. You know, people think we make food. What we do is we make memories. And our best work is somebody else’s memory. [He chokes up.] I went into the dining room, and I could feel it all. I could feel the kids who came in there in diapers who later washed dishes who later had kids and came in. I can see my friends, my late friend Skip, Miranda the dog, everyone, my partner, my son, Evan, how he grew up there. It was like a movie going on around the room. And I am feeling all of that and saying to the guys, What am I supposed to do? I’ve done everything. Everything I can think of. I’ve worked, you know, 50 hours in two and a half days, whatever it took. I’ve reached out. What should I do? And the answer was clear: It’s done.

We ran it so efficiently, and we put so much soul and so much heart into it, and we made a difference in the community, in the history of Maine. And what happened is that that model is toast. It’s gone.

Customers, staff, and owners, there is more to come. Buy into a new model. One that works and is sustainable. Make it so.