We asked for it: Readers share tales of workforce frustration, desperation, and liberation

When water started coming through our downstairs bathroom ceiling, I called our usual plumber. No one was available, he said. Not that day, not the following day, not in the foreseeable future.

The next plumber I called said that because it was an emergency, they could fit us in in two weeks.

Three more plumbers did not return my voicemails.

leremy/Adobe

I posted a request for recommendations on Facebook. A number of people suggested the plumbers I had already called. Someone gave me the name of a local plumber who said he could try to swing by at the end of the day, probably between 3 and 4 o’clock. He showed up at 6.

Advertisement

He looked about 20 and his assistant looked 17, but he seemed to know what he was doing. The leak was coming from the old claw-foot tub — white porcelain inside, fire engine red outside, with old brass fixtures — in the upstairs bathroom.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

He capped the leaking pipe and suggested we contact local plumbing suppliers to see if we could get replacements for our 1950s fixtures. He said he would be back to install them as soon as they came in.

The new parts, which arrived from California three months ago, sit next to the nonfunctional tub. Multiple calls to different plumbers have gone unanswered. In the meantime, we have grown used to the gaping hole in the downstairs bathroom ceiling.

— Carolyn McKeown, Southampton

I left my paying job to manage a small organization: my family

Did I leave the workforce? An economist would say so. Certainly I left a full-time salaried job in favor of managing my household. Once we had our third child, the two-salaried-parents-hamster-wheel model became unworkable, due to the prohibitive cost of child care and the endless list of daily tasks that face a modern family.

Maybe in the past, or in some cultures, people raising kids had help from extended family or community. For people like us, there is no help, and everything falls on the parents. We are lucky to be in a position to have my wife work for a salary while I do everything else at home.

Advertisement

leremy/Adobe

I help with schoolwork; ferry the kids to and from activities and doctor, dentist, and orthodontist appointments. I argue with health insurers and hospitals over outrageous and erroneous medical bills. I manage all the financials. I do the laundry and groceries and cooking. I try to inject moral and spiritual formation into my kids’ upbringing and help them avoid the pernicious, seductive lure of small screens. I do nearly all of the property maintenance on the home we own, because finding help with repairs and upgrades is nearly impossible and wildly expensive.

And I have made some discoveries. Did you know, for example, that the hours of the school day do not align with those of a work day? Or that most elementary schools have a half day every week? What about sick days, snow days, school vacations, and summer?

Some would call me a stay-at-home dad, but really I am managing a small organization, much as I would have been were I still working for a salary. I enjoy my role, and I’m good at it. I only wish society had a better way of valuing families and the work required to raise children to be healthy, principled adults.

— Daniel MacDonald, Acton

Advertisement

My new (unpaid) job is caring for my ailing wife

I had been working from home as a technical consultant for over 15 years, traveling around the world helping clients solve unsolvable problems. A year or two before COVID-19 stuck, it had become clear that my wife was showing signs of dementia. The isolation of the pandemic actually helped me maintain the appearance of a normal work environment with my clients, as site visits and face-to-face meetings were replaced with virtual ones, which left me time to care for my wife, as well.

leremy/Adobe

But now that COVID restrictions have lifted, and my wife’s condition has worsened, I can no longer take paying work. I cannot do a proper professional job when I am interrupted every few minutes by her needing help to find her shoe, or turn on the TV, or to admire a pretty leaf she just discovered in a box she no longer remembers putting it in a few hours ago.

So here I am in my early 60s, self-unemployed, or temporarily retired, not really out of work but out of the job market, possibly for years to come.

— Doug Butler, Marstons Mills

My passion project won out in the end

After working for 40 years (I’m amazed every time I think of this), I realized that if I wanted to finish researching and writing about my family and what they did during the Second World War, I would need to make a change.

I was a contract IT project manager in higher education. Before the pandemic, I had talked to my employer about reducing my projects and hours. They agreed, but I was asked to take on more projects. We had conversations about how tough it was for me to accomplish the increased responsibilities in the fewer hours we had agreed I’d work. They nodded their heads, but nothing changed.

Advertisement

leremy/Adobe

In the early days of working remotely during the pandemic, I felt grateful to have continued in my role, even with more responsibilities. As I completed my projects and a former employee returned to work, however, I thought it was the right time to finally reduce my hours. My employer wanted me to continue working the hours they wanted.

So I had another idea. I asked to take a six-month sabbatical and gave them five months’ notice. They agreed. When they were ready to talk about my return, I realized that I wasn’t ready. When they approached me again after I’d been gone for eight months, I knew that I was going to continue working on my family history project.

Life is short. While I miss the money and the people, I’m happy with the decision I made to focus on myself. I will most likely take a true part-time job soon. It will be for less money, but I will have time to complete the projects that matter to me most.

— Anne Macdonald, Melrose

leremy/Adobe

Outsourced!

I was a software engineer, manager, and director with a dynamic career that spanned five decades. I’d been winding down in the last few years. One day, I noticed a suspicious human resources meeting on my calendar and that of my direct reports. We were being replaced by a team in India. Outsourced!

Advertisement

So in 2021, I began a new phase of life, and I couldn’t be happier.

I’ve switched from money to the currency of time. Liberation, indeed.

— Phil Servedio, Framingham