AP: Hornets trade Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Boston College product Reggie Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team deal with Portland that landed them two second-round draft picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been made public.