Boys’ hockey notes: Backstopped by the solid goaltending tandem of Brady Quackenbush and Kevin Murphy, Marshfield is positioned to contend in playoffs

Years later, those formative moments between the pipes are paying dividends for Quackenbush and the Marshfield boys’ hockey team. Now a senior, Quackenbush is the backbone of a Division 1 contender that’s allowed only 17 goals during a 14-2-2 start.

His older brother, Brendan , and older sister, Sami , couldn’t just fire pucks at an empty net in the backyard rink at their Marshfield home, after all. In stood young Brady.

Out of necessity, Brady Quackenbush first strapped on goalie pads almost as soon as he learned to skate.

“I stuck with it and I’m happy it’s that way,” Quackenbush said. “I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Quackenbush has been otherworldly for the Rams and longtime coach Dan Connolly — who recently won his 350th game at his alma mater – having already recorded six shutouts to go along with a .950 save percentage and 0.84 goals against average. His understudy, junior Kevin Murphy, has been just as impressive in spot duty with two shutouts and a .920 save percentage and 1.36 goals against average.

A veteran defensive corps has undoubtedly helped for Marshfield, which boasts seniors Jake Reisman, Connor Merrick and Nate O’Brien plus juniors Michael Bekerian and Shane Keeler on the blue line.

“ ‘They work well off each other. They understand the system we’re trying to run back there.’ Marshfield boys' hockey coach Dan Connolly, on the team's goaltending tandem of Brady Quackenbush and Kevin Murphy

That doesn’t even include versatile Jake Hemingway, who came up through Marshfield Youth Hockey as a defenseman before switching to forward last year. Hemingway, a senior, has been skating shifts on both ends this season, seeing time on the blue line primarily on the penalty kill as well as in end-of-period situations.

“It’s important to have experience there,” Connolly said. “They work well off each other. They understand the system we’re trying to run back there.”

Senior goalie Brady Quackenbush (above, center), who has six shutouts, is put through his paces during practice Thursday in Kingston. Quackenbush has a .950 save percentage and a .084 goals against average in Marshfield's 14-2-2 start. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Still, the buck stops with the goaltending tandem of Quackenbush and Murphy, neither of whom have allowed more than a single goal in a game in the last 14 games (Belmont scored an empty net goal in a 2-0 win over Marshfield last month, the team’s lone loss in the span).

Chemistry between the goalies is no issue. Quackenbush said that Murphy is one of his best friends on the team, while Murphy likened Quackenbush to an older brother.

“I love getting to watch him play when he gets the start, I’m as supportive as I can be,” Quackenbush said. “It’s fun for me to watch him.”

The goaltenders even skate on-ice sprints after practice together, running sprints from goal line to blue line, goal line to red line, and so forth, continuing a tradition former Marshfield netminder Aidan Healey first took up.

Quackenbush, also plays midfielder on the varsity lacrosse team, trains with former Brown goaltender Brian Eklund and the MassCrease goalie program when he’s not with the Rams; Marshfield doesn’t have a dedicated goalie coach on staff.

Marshfield coach Dan Connolly (right) believes the experience of his goaltending tandem of senior starter Brady Quackenbush (left, rear) and junior understudy Kevin Murphy (not pictured), who have eight shutouts between them, will serve the Rams well in the postseason. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“They have guys that they like, we feel it’s best keeping a single voice for them,” Connolly said.

At 5 feet, 10 inches — 5-feet-11 on a good day, he joked — Quackenbush said he has patterned his game after Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, a similarly undersized netminder.

“He’s not the biggest goaltender, like myself, he definitely focuses more on the speed of his movement and his angles,” Quackenbush said of the two-time Stanley Cup champion and UMass-Amherst product.

Regardless of who’s in the cage, both goaltenders have earned the full trust of their teammates.

“We feel confident in both of them,” Hemingway said. “They work hard, they don’t want to be beat. They don’t let anger take over, they want to win. It’s nice knowing that, it takes pressure off of us.”

As the regular season winds down, expectations are high for the Rams, who’ve won a pair of Division 1 championships under Connolly (2006, 2011) — Brendan Quackenbush was on the 2011 squad — and played in two other finals at TD Garden (2013, 2018). Marshfield is seventh in the latest Division 1 MIAA power rankings.

Marshfield's 5-foot-10-inch senior goaltender Brady Quackenbush (above) said he has patterned his play after that of LA Kings netminder Jonathan Quick, a similarly undersized goalie. "He definitely focuses more on the speed of his movement and his angles," Quackenbush said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Quackenbush, said he had a feeling early on this season that this Marshfield group was capable of something special.

“I kind of knew from the start, we have a lot of returners and a few new guys who’ve stepped up,” Quackenbush said. “I knew we had all the right tools to put together a good team, we just needed to execute.”

Ice chips

▪ A senior captain for the Dracut/Tyngsborough co-op (11-4-1), Tommy Workman eclipsed the 100-point mark with a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Cambridge Saturday.

“Right away, when he came in his freshman year, you could tell he was skilled,” D/T coach Jeff DuRoss said. “He had the hands, he sees the ice really well.”

Centering the first line, Workman has collected 11 goals and 23 assists this season, raising his career total to 101 points (37 goals, 64 assists). The Dracut resident has a relentless demeanor, has the ability to play in all situations, and is a leader for the Middies, who are 9-1-1 mark away from the Tsongas Center, their home rink.

“His work ethic is just off the charts,” said DuRoss. “The whole team looks up to him. I think that says a lot about Tommy, his ability to lead the crew.”

▪ After Marshfield coach Dan Connolly notched his 350th career win on Jan. 28, three other coaches reached milestones.

On Saturday, Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty earned his 200th career victory with a 6-1 Patriot League triumph over North Quincy. St. John’s Prep coach Kris Hanson notched his 300th career victory with a 9-1 victory against Bishop Feehan on Wednesday.

And with a 3-1 nonleague win against No. 3 Catholic Memorial, Hingham coach Tony Messina reached 600 victories in his 39-year association with his alma mater as an assistant (under Garrett Reagan) and the past 15 seasons as head coach (223-92-43).

Games to watch

Saturday, Winthrop vs. Gloucester (at Larsen Arena, 3:30 p.m.) –– Junior standout Petey Silverman and the high-flying Vikings carry a seven-game winning streak into a possible Northeastern Conference title clincher. Gloucester has not lost since Dec. 21. The Jan. 11 meeting resulted in a 2-2 tie.

Sunday, No. 2 Hingham vs. No. 4 Arlington (at John A. Ryan Arena, 3:30 p.m.) –– The Spy Ponders have a chance to avenge a 2-1 defeat from Jan. 8 in the championship of the Ed Burns Doherty Division championship.

Sunday, No. 9 Tewksbury vs. Winchester (at John A. Ryan Arena, 3:30 p.m.) –– In the Ed Burns Brinn Division title game, Benny O’Keefe and a stout Redmen defense will meet a pesky Red & Black squad which upended sixth-ranked Belmont on Wednesday.

Monday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep vs. No. 3 Catholic Memorial (at Essex Sports Center, 3:30 p.m) –– The Catholic Conference title is up for grabs. In the first meeting on Jan. 7, Prep prevailed 6-3.

Wednesday, Hopkinton vs. Medfield (at New England Sports Center, 6:00 p.m.) –– Senior Kevin Arthur and the Warriors have yet to lose in Tri-Valley League play. But senior sensation Pavit Mehra and Hopkinton are on their heels for the Large title. Medfield won, 5-2, on Jan. 7.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.