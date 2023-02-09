Bruins return to work energized and surprisingly sharp after long All-Star break

“I expected it to be sloppy,” Montgomery said. “Man, they were passing the puck. They kept themselves in really good shape, it looked like, because that was not an easy practice. It was very brisk getting up and down the ice and we didn’t see people huffing and puffing. And they were scoring a lot of goals, which is good.”

But considering the team hadn’t been together since Feb. 1, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said players were sharper than he thought they would be.

The eight-day All-Star break felt like a lifetime when the Bruins returned to practice at Warrior Ice Arena Thursday.

The Bruins had a historically successful run prior to the All-Star break. Their 39 wins were the most by any team in league history through the first 51 games of a season.

After being so dialed in to start the season, the Bruins welcomed the chance to unplug and recharge.

“You’ve got to take advantage of it,” said Charlie Coyle. “Just to break up the year and reset ... I think in the long run, especially if you make a long run in the playoffs, I think this break can really help with that.”

Montgomery, who was one of four coaches to lead the All-Star teams, took his family with him to Sunrise, Fla., for the festivities.

“It was special to be around all those elite players, to get to know them a little bit” he said. “For me, the personal side of watching my sons be around all those guys and how well they were treated and the smile on my youngest when he got to be on the bench to coach the game, that was special to me.”

With 31 games left, the league record for wins in a season (62 by the Lightning in 2018-19 and Red Wings in 1995-96) is a realistic possibility for the Bruins. But they’re aware the target on their back will only get bigger down the backstretch of the season.

“I expect it to be tough,” said Brandon Carlo. “We recognized through the month before the break that each team’s giving us their best effort. That’s exactly what we want because that’s only going to prepare us further for our mission down the road.

“So I definitely think it’ll be a tough sequence, but like we’ve talked about all year, just focusing on the things we’ve done so far within our process to continue in the direction we have been. Ups and downs are great and will only make us stronger in those down moments.”

The Bruins will pick up again Saturday at home against the Capitals in a rematch of their season opener. The Bruins set the tone for the season with a 5-2 win and went on to win 17 of their first 19 games. Injuries have hindered the Capitals much of the season, but at 27-20-6, they’re very much in the mix, in fourth place in the Metropolitan.

“I think we’re a lot different, a lot more confident in what we’re doing, a lot more confident in our identity,” Montgomery said. “But so are they. They’re vastly improved. It’s pretty remarkable what their staff and team has done, considering the injuries they’ve had and how well their season has gone. Now that they’re healthy again, you expect to see an uptick.”

The Bruins were able to wash away the taste of their first three-game losing streak of the season by beating Toronto before the break. But it gave them a sense of how much steeper the climb will be from here on out.

“Looking at what’s ahead, we know it’s going to get harder here in the regular season,” Montgomery said. “Then obviously the playoffs it gets even harder and we’re getting ready for that.”

DeBrusk remains out

Jake DeBrusk, who was placed on long-term injured reserve in January with hand and lower-body injuries, had travel issues returning to Boston after the break.

His flight Wednesday from Edmonton was canceled and he had to fly out Thursday morning.

Montgomery hoped DeBrusk would be able to return to the ice after some time off — he hasn’t played since getting injured at the Winter Classic Jan. 2 — but results from his recent imaging tests suggested he wouldn’t be ready to play Saturday.

Montgomery said DeBrusk could be available for Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings or Thursday’s game against the Predators.

Frederic’s ready for all roles

When the Bruins last took the ice, against the Maple Leafs, Trent Frederic wore every hat Montgomery asked him to.

“I thought he was really good as a center,” Montgomery said. “I moved him over to the right wing. I used him on the left wing that game. Everywhere he played, his line did well ... I think he’s gotten to the point that he knows that we believe in him and his teammates have confidence in him no matter where we’re using him and he plays like that.”

Frederic said playing center again wasn’t a huge adjustment.

“I don’t know if it changed my game much,” he said. “Other than thinking about winning some more faceoffs and focusing a little bit more on that to get my line started on the right side of the puck.”

In 48 games this season, Frederic has a 10-9—19 line and is plus-20.

“It’s kind of wherever they tell me to play is good with me,” Frederic said. “Anytime you’re in the lineup with this team, it’s usually a good thing.”





