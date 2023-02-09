Bucks catch a break when Lakers star LeBron James sits out first game after setting scoring record

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James was out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup for the first game since he became the NBA’s career scoring leader.

The Lakers announced Thursday afternoon that James wouldn’t play against the Milwaukee Bucks, who arrived on an eight-game winning streak as they chase the Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. James is nursing a sore left ankle that has periodically forced him to miss games this season, including six since November.

James was going to participate in a pregame ceremony honoring his achievement at the Lakers’ downtown arena, however.