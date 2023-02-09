fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson, two picks

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated February 9, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Mike Muscala (right) defends against the Magic's Mo Bamba during a January game.John Raoux/Associated Press

The Celtics have agreed to send wing Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks to the Thunder in exchange for veteran big man Mike Muscala, multiple league sources confirmed Thursday.

Muscala, 31, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Thunder this season. Boston has relied heavily on its floor spacing and 3-point shooting this year and the 6-foot-10 Muscala, a career 37.9 percent 3-point shooter, will certainly help in that area while providing added depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $7 million deal that includes a team option for next season.

Jackson, who claimed one of the final roster spots after training camp, had appeared in just 23 games this season, averaging 0.9 points per contest. The Celtics still have one open roster spot after trading Noah Vonleh to the Spurs last month.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

