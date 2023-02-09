Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson, two picks

See live updates from the NBA trade deadline

The Celtics have agreed to send wing Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks to the Thunder in exchange for veteran big man Mike Muscala, multiple league sources confirmed Thursday.

Muscala, 31, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Thunder this season. Boston has relied heavily on its floor spacing and 3-point shooting this year and the 6-foot-10 Muscala, a career 37.9 percent 3-point shooter, will certainly help in that area while providing added depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams.