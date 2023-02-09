fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life on stage at NFL Honors event in Phoenix

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press,Updated February 9, 2023, 1 hour ago
Damar Hamlin spoke in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff during the NFL Honors award show.David J. Phillip/Associated Press

PHOENIX — Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders who helped save his life on stage at the “NFL Honors.”

The Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He appeared again at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the first responders were recognized.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Jan. 2.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video