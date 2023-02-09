EMass boys’ hockey: With seven points in three games, Diman’s Jacob Almeida headlines Players of the Week

Jacob Almeida, Diman –– With seven points in three games, the junior played a pivotal role as the Bengals rolled to 13 straight wins, clinching a perfect record in the Mayflower. Almeida contributed a pair of tallies and an assist in a 7-1 win over Upper Cape, a hat trick in a 3-1 nonleague victory against Attleborough, and added a goal in a 6-1 triumph over Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth for the Bengals (13-1-0).

Brendan Abban/Colin Blake/Brandon Perry, Pembroke –– The top line accounted for every goal in a pair of Titan wins. Abban, a junior, and Blake, a sophomore, each scored off assists from Perry, a junior, in a 2-0 Patriot League win against Silver Lake. Perry (4 goals, 1 assist), Blake (1 goal, 3 assists), and Abban (5 assists) exploded offensively in a 5-1 Fisher Division win over Quincy.

Advertisement

Mark Bierwirth, Chelmsford –– The sophomore made 62 stops and allowed a single goal in a pair of wins. Bierwirth recorded a 32-save shutout in a 1-0 MVC/DCL Tier I victory over Westford Academy, and followed with 30 saves in a 4-1 league triumph against Waltham.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Luke Gerardi, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) –– The junior scored twice in the second period, paving the way for a 3-1 Catholic Conference victory over BC High. In a 7-5 nonleague win over No. 20 Lincoln-Sudbury, Gerardi netted a pair of goals.

Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury –– The junior netted a hat trick with three assists in a 6-3 victory over Weymouth in the semifinals of the Ed Burns tournament/Brinn Division. Then he contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory against Acton-Boxborough.

Dylan Michelow, Needham –– In back-to-back wins, the junior was on top of his game, stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Bay State Conference Herget triumph over No. 16 Braintree. Then he made 28 saves in a 3-0 shutout of Milton.

Advertisement

Brady Quackenbush, Marshfield –– The senior captain stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 1-0 Patriot League win over Plymouth South before notching a 20-save shutout against No. 16 Braintree, a 3-0 triumph in the second round of the Ed Burns Tournament/Doherty Division.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.