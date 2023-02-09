EMass boys’ hockey: With seven points in three games, Diman’s Jacob Almeida headlines Players of the Week

Brendan Abban/Colin Blake/Brandon Perry, Pembroke –– The top line accounted for every goal in a pair of Titan wins. Abban, a junior, and Blake, a sophomore, each scored off assists from Perry, a junior, in a 2-0 Patriot League win against Silver Lake. Perry (4 goals, 1 assist), Blake (1 goal, 3 assists), and Abban (5 assists) exploded offensively in a 5-1 Fisher Division win over Quincy.
Jacob Almeida, Diman –– With seven points in three games, the junior played a pivotal role as the Bengals rolled to 13 straight wins, clinching a perfect record in the Mayflower. Almeida contributed a pair of tallies and an assist in a 7-1 win over Upper Cape, a hat trick in a 3-1 nonleague victory against Attleborough, and added a goal in a 6-1 triumph over Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth for the Bengals (13-1-0).
Mark Bierwirth, Chelmsford –– The sophomore made 62 stops and allowed a single goal in a pair of wins. Bierwirth recorded a 32-save shutout in a 1-0 MVC/DCL Tier I victory over Westford Academy, and followed with 30 saves in a 4-1 league triumph against Waltham.
Luke Gerardi, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) –– The junior scored twice in the second period, paving the way for a 3-1 Catholic Conference victory over BC High. In a 7-5 nonleague win over No. 20 Lincoln-Sudbury, Gerardi netted a pair of goals.
Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury –– The junior netted a hat trick with three assists in a 6-3 victory over Weymouth in the semifinals of the Ed Burns tournament/Brinn Division. Then he contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory against Acton-Boxborough.
Dylan Michelow, Needham –– In back-to-back wins, the junior was on top of his game, stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Bay State Conference Herget triumph over No. 16 Braintree. Then he made 28 saves in a 3-0 shutout of Milton.
Brady Quackenbush, Marshfield –– The senior captain stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 1-0 Patriot League win over Plymouth South before notching a 20-save shutout against No. 16 Braintree, a 3-0 triumph in the second round of the Ed Burns Tournament/Doherty Division.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.