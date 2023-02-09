Gary Payton II traded by the Trail Blazers back to the Warriors ahead of NBA deadline

SAN FRANCSICO — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The Blazers will received multiple second-round draft picks in the swap, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to be finalized or announced.

The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run that concluded with a Finals victory over the Celtics and will immediately provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.