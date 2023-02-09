Gary Payton II traded by the Trail Blazers back to the Warriors ahead of NBA deadline

SAN FRANCSICO — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.
The Blazers will received multiple second-round draft picks in the swap, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to be finalized or announced.
The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run that concluded with a Finals victory over the Celtics and will immediately provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.
Advertisement
Payton scored nine points in 22 minutes of Portland's 125-122 home win against the Warriors on Wednesday night. Golden State's next game is Saturday against the Lakers at Chase Center, where Payton received his championship ring on Dec. 30 but didn't play as he recovered from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury.
While Payton reached a $28 million, three-year contract last summer to join the Blazers he didn't make his Portland debut until last month.
He returned from a broken elbow to contribute in the Finals against the Celtics that the Warriors won in six games.
Also ahead of the trade deadline, the Warriors dealt center James Wiseman to Detroit. The three-team deal saw Golden State add five second-round draft picks, while the Hawks acquired small forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons.