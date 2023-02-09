Harvard and Northeastern were able to get the jump on their Beanpot opponents

That Harvard and Northeastern were able to do so Monday, both jumping out to a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Beanpot games, played a big role in setting up the first final between the Crimson and Huskies in the 70th edition of the tournament.

Harvard typically has struggled coming out of the gate this season. The game against Boston College marked only the eighth time it has scored first. The Crimson improved to 8-0 when doing so.

The Eagles almost pulled off the comeback, outshooting Harvard, 22-2, in the third period and scoring twice to pull even, 3-3, before the Crimson won it in overtime. BC is hoping to build off that effort.

“When we’re going on all cylinders and everyone’s moving their feet, you can have spurts like that,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “We have to be more consistent. It seems like even when we have done that in first periods, we haven’t kept that going for 60 minutes, so that’s a big goal of ours is to keep that kind of pressure going for longer periods of time.

“You can never do it for an entire game, but you can do it for a good stretch of the game. We haven’t been able to sustain that kind of pressure for long enough.”

BC freshman Cutter Gauthier, who had just one goal in his previous five games, had the tying score to give him a team-leading 14 goals on the season. The Eagles would like to see him regain his scoring touch heading into the homestretch of the season, beginning Friday night when they host Maine.

“Goal scoring is a tricky thing,” said Brown. “Sometimes you’re only getting one chance and it goes in, and sometimes you get five chances and they don’t go in.

“As long as he keeps playing the right way, keeps being detailed, I think the shots will start to go in again. Nobody scores all the time, so he’s still playing very well. We were glad to see him get that one and hopefully he’ll continue that going forward.”

Northeastern’s 3-1 win over Boston University had a familiar look, almost a carbon copy of the 2-0 victory the Huskies posted at Agganis Arena Nov. 18. On that night, NU goalie Devon Levi recorded 41 saves to blank the Terriers. He delivered another masterful performance Monday, stopping 33 shots and coming within 1:51 of recording another shutout.

“It took us a while to get going,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo, whose squad is off this weekend. “For whatever reason, we weren’t ready to play. But give them credit. They played very well. They had a plan and they stuck to it and it worked for them. They did a heck of a job blocking shots, keeping us to the outside, and we did not work to get to the inside enough.”

The Terriers were working on a comeback of their own, scoring with less than two minutes remaining to pull within a goal, but Northeastern freshman Hunter McDonald, who finished the night with six blocks, picked a good time to score his first collegiate goal, breaking up a pass in his own zone and chasing down the loose puck. The defenseman skated through a pair of defenders to bury the clinching goal in the open net with 30 seconds remaining.

Both the Huskies and Crimson will hit the road this weekend for league matchups. Northeastern, which vaulted in the Pairwise rankings to 16th, will travel to Providence to face a Friars squad that came away with a 2-1 win at Matthews Arena in October. Harvard heads north to face Dartmouth, looking to sweep the season series after defeating the Big Green, 5-2, in the season opener Oct. 28. The Crimson may have to do so without captain Henry Thrun, who was injured in the win over BC, with his status still to be determined.

While Northeastern is on the bubble with regard to the NCAA tournament, Harvard is in a better position at 11th in the Pairwise.

Meet the new boss

The Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America have named Michelle Morgan as their next commissioner, replacing Bob DeGregorio, who is retiring from both roles at the end of the season after 20 years with Atlantic Hockey and 13 years with the CHA.

Morgan has served as athletic director at John Carroll University since 2018. In 2019, she was appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Division 3 Management Council and took on the role of chair in January 2022 for a one-year appointment. She also has served on a number of NCAA committees, as well as the Division 3 Football Concussion Task Force.

It continues a changing of the guard in college hockey. With ECAC commissioner Steve Hagwell retiring after the season, Hockey East’s Steve Metcalf and the CCHA’s Don Lucia, both in their third year, will be the longest-tenured commissioners in Division 1 hockey.













