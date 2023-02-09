Here are four Patriots-related thoughts from Super Bowl week

For a team that was synonymous with the Super Bowl for the better part of two decades, with nine appearances over 18 years, the Patriots were almost absent from the festivities this year. As of Thursday afternoon, owner Robert Kraft and outside linebacker Matthew Judon were New England’s lone representatives.

PHOENIX — Four Patriots-related thoughts after almost a week of roaming the halls of the Phoenix Convention Center . . .

Quarterback Mac Jones attended as a rookie last season but is not expected to make the trip this year.

A big crowd would be surprising for any team not playing in Sunday’s big game. But many players across the NFL have stopped through “Radio Row,” fulfilling endorsement deals and making media appearances. Some also have participated in various league initiatives and community events throughout the week.

The Vikings, for example, have at least five players in town: quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and Adam Thielen, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The same goes for the 49ers, with quarterback Trey Lance, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner, and tight end George Kittle. Multiple teams have respectable contingents of star power.

There certainly is value in participating in the hustle and bustle of Super Bowl week. Players build connections, show off their marketability, and take advantage of a national platform. It’s no coincidence that running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both pending free agents, are among those making the rounds.

The point of this observation isn’t necessarily to say that more Patriots should have come to Arizona, but rather to recognize how much times have changed — and question how long the Patriots will be able to maintain their image as a national brand without postseason success.

For so long, the Patriots and Super Bowl week went hand in hand. Even in years when they did not advance to the championship game, they maintained a strong presence. Now, however, they’re far from center stage.

2. Add former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to the list of people who think new coordinator Bill O’Brien can fix New England’s offensive woes.

“Just to see them change [the offense] this year, it was a little off,” Gronkowski said Tuesday. “Billy O, he ran the system when I was there, so hopefully he brings it back because I think that’s the best scenario for Patriot football.”

Gronkowski played just two seasons when O’Brien was on staff. In 2011, O’Brien’s lone year as Patriots offensive coordinator, New England’s passing attack ranked second in the league in yards (5,084), second in yards per attempt (8.6), and fourth in touchdowns (39).

While the team’s personnel at the time obviously contributed to the high level of production, Gronkowski also complimented O’Brien’s scheme. Gronkowski recorded his best statistical season that year, with 17 touchdowns, 90 receptions, and 1,327 yards — all career highs.

“I think that’s one of the best offenses out there,” Gronkowski said. “It’s a wonderful system.”

3. One of the most popular requests for Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney this week is to compare quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Thuney, always careful not to make headlines, didn’t share any differences — other than that Brady is “a little older” — instead highlighting their boundless hunger to win and desire to improve. Thuney is the lone starting offensive lineman with experience protecting both Brady and Mahomes, having played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

“They’re both elite quarterbacks, great guys,” Thuney said. “They both work so hard and are just so detail-oriented and competitive. They want to win. I consider myself so fortunate to have gotten to play with Tom for a couple of years and now Patrick. It’s just been amazing. I just try to do my part as best I can.”

Asked the same question about his two coaches, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, Thuney once again played it safe.

“I’m very lucky, very fortunate to have played for those two guys,” he said. “They both have so much football experience and football wisdom. They both love the game so much. They can paint a picture of exactly what they want, so the players can see and understand. It’s great, though. They both have such high standards.”

And asked to draw any comparisons between the Patriots’ dynasty and the Chiefs, Thuney mentioned both teams’ intense level of preparation but also pointed to an intangible.

“You can really feel guys want to play for each other,” he said. “That’s a great feeling.”

4. New England’s offensive coaching staff is starting to take shape following the hires of Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing. Klemm will likely work with the offensive line, replacing senior football adviser Matt Patricia, and Lawing with the tight ends, replacing Nick Caley, who joined Sean McVay’s staff with the Rams.

If Vinnie Sunseri (running backs), Troy Brown (wide receivers/kick returners), and Ross Douglas (wide receivers) stay in their roles, New England’s revamped staff is close to set. While O’Brien is officially listed as both the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Patriots could still bring in an assistant dedicated to working with Jones and the rest of the quarterbacks.

