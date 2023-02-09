Injured Bruin Jake DeBrusk not ready to return just yet

His flight Wednesday from Edmonton was canceled and he had to fly out Thursday morning.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve in January with hand and lower-body injuries, had travel issues returning to Boston after the break.

Montgomery hoped DeBrusk would be able to return to the ice after some time off — he hasn’t placed since getting injured at the Winter Classic Jan. 2 — but results from his recent imaging tests suggested he wouldn’t be ready to play by Saturday.

Montgomery said he could be available for Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings or Thursday’s game against the Predators.

