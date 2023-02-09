It’s been a week of sibling revelry for Jason and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl

They always draw the biggest crowds, and if they’ve grown tired of talking about each other — or the fact that they’ll be the first brothers to play against each other in the big game — they haven’t let on.

Both Jason (the Eagles’ lumberjack center) and Travis (the Chiefs’ prolific tight end) have been engaging and entertaining during their chats with reporters.

PHOENIX — Jason and Travis Kelce are having a ball this week as the brothers bask in their moments in the desert sun leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

They have, however, been upstaged by another family member this week.

Donna Kelce, the brothers’ mother, has been on a bit of a whirlwind media tour. She stole the show at Opening Night, delivering her boys Tupperware containers filled with their favorite treat: homemade chocolate chip cookies (her secret is to incorporate both milk and white chocolate chips) and also asked the first question at Roger Goodell’s annual State of the NFL press conference.

Though she hinted that her babies were momma’s boys earlier in the week, she pulled back on that Wednesday, perhaps after a chat with her guys.

“You know, they’re really not momma’s boys, but I can tell you this, they’re just really good kids and they take care of me, and they take care of their dad,” Donna said. “But this has been really fun. A surreal moment for all of us. We never expected this to happen, but we were hoping.”

Donna is not playing favorites, however. With both sons having already raised the Lombardi Trophy once in their careers, she won’t spend Sunday being anxious, either. Instead, she’s going on the offensive, opting to cheer for whatever team has the ball.

“Simple,” she said.

“My mom can’t lose,” quipped Travis.

Donna Kelce wore a half-Eagles/half-Chiefs jacket at the Super Bowl media festivities. Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The brothers love to play football, but they also love to talk, as evidenced by their increasingly popular “New Heights” podcast, a nod to their roots growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

They are as comfortable in front of the mike as they are in a huddle.

Jason was drafted in the sixth round in 2011 by then-Eagles coach Andy Reid, who was impressed by his toughness, athleticism, and versatility.

A walk-on running back at Cincinnati, Jason eventually settled in as an offensive lineman playing mostly left guard until being shifted to center as a senior.

Though he’s a tad undersized by NFL standards (6 feet 3 inches, 295 pounds), he is an excellent tactician who uses quickness and leverage to win battles. He’s a smooth backpedaler, allowing him to provide pocket time for Jalen Hurts. He also has the power to shed initial blocks and get to the second level to cut down linebackers in the run game.

Travis (6-5, 250 pounds) isn’t a bit undersized.

He followed big brother to Cincinnati and, coincidentally, was drafted by Reid, who was well aware of Travis’s talents after scouting Jason.

Possessing a sublime combination of size, speed, and sneaky elusiveness, Kelce has collected more than 10,000 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns over the last decade.

Though not an elite blocker, Travis has entered the conversation as one of the league’s all-time best at the position.

“I would say he is certainly the best pass-catching tight end that I’ve ever seen play,” Jason said. “I don’t want to take anything away from any other guys. Rob Gronkowski has been incredible. Tony Gonzalez, too. There have been a lot of really, really good tight ends that have played in this league. My brother is always giving credit to those guys.

Advertisement

But for me as a biased brother, to watch how much he has changed the landscape at that position and taken it to another level ... I think Travis has had a truly remarkable career.”

Jason’s admiration for Travis goes far beyond his accomplishments on the field, however.

“I’ll tell you what, my daughters might love him more than they love me,” said Jason. “Their eyes light up every time they see Uncle Trav. He’s an incredible uncle.”

They had their share of battles growing up (“Jason won all the fights except the last one,” Travis acknowledged) and Sunday’s will be for all the marbles.

While only one brother will be truly happy after the game, both indicated the disappointment of losing will be tempered a bit because of the joy the other will be experiencing.

They also made it clear that blowing off steam after the final whistle will be a top priority.

“Travis throws the better party, but I’m the better party crasher,’’ Jason said. “So, I think either way, it’s going to be fun. We’re going to have fun at either party.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.