Jaylen Brown ruled out of Friday’s game with facial fracture suffered in win over the 76ers

Jaylen Brown, who suffered a facial fracture when he was inadvertently elbowed by Celtics teammate and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum in the second quarter of Wednesday’s win against the 76ers, was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Hornets at TD Garden.
A league source said Brown is still being evaluated, but he will likely miss a couple of weeks. With the All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Brown could be unavailable to play after being selected for the second time in his seven-year career.
Late in the second quarter Wednesday, Brown missed a 3-pointer and went after the rebound. At the same time, Tatum was under the basket and moved along the baseline in pursuit of the ball, and his right elbow connected with Brown’s face.
