Jaylen Brown ruled out of Friday’s game with facial fracture suffered in win over the 76ers

Jaylen Brown, who suffered a facial fracture when he was inadvertently elbowed by Celtics teammate and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum in the second quarter of Wednesday’s win against the 76ers, was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Hornets at TD Garden.

A league source said Brown is still being evaluated, but he will likely miss a couple of weeks. With the All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Brown could be unavailable to play after being selected for the second time in his seven-year career.