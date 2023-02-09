Lakers remain busy on trade market ahead of deadline with two more deals

A day after agreeing to send Russell Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-way deal with Utah and Minnesota that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles, the Lakers stayed busy ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Los Angeles made a couple more moves as it tries to build a contender around NBA career scoring leader LeBron James. They added another big man in Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley, a second-round draft pick and cash considerations, according to a person with knowledge of those negotiations. The Magic are not expected to keep Beverley, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity because the trade did not yet have league approval.