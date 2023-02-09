Mobile sports wagering in Massachusetts is scheduled to begin March 10

Mark your calendars and set your alarms for March 10 at 10 a.m., which is the target time the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set to launch mobile sports betting in the state.
Retail sports betting in the state’s three casinos began Jan. 31.
The start date for mobile betting is before the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the second-most bet-upon sports event after the Super Bowl. The launch date, a Friday, was set, said MGC executive director Karen Wells in a public meeting, “because it gives us the weekend if there are any issues before March Madness starts” on Tuesday, March 14.
Mobile betting — wagering on an array of sports options over your phone on an app that is linked to your bank account — will be offered through a variety of operators: DraftKings, FanDuel, WynnBet, BetMGM, Barstool Sports, Caesars, Fanatics, PointsBet, Bally’s, Betr, and Betway, although the last operator has indicated it probably will not be operational on Day 1.
Once mobile betting launches, it is expected to overtake retail sports betting in terms of money bet relatively quickly and at a roughly 80-20 ratio.
The mobile launch date is contingent on each applicant being able to pass quality thresholds with their Internet control submissions as well as their responsiveness to other concerns. Feb. 23 is the date when the MGC will vote on approvals for the $1 million temporary licenses of the applicants.
