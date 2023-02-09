Mobile sports wagering in Massachusetts is scheduled to begin March 10

Mark your calendars and set your alarms for March 10 at 10 a.m., which is the target time the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set to launch mobile sports betting in the state.

Retail sports betting in the state’s three casinos began Jan. 31.

The start date for mobile betting is before the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the second-most bet-upon sports event after the Super Bowl. The launch date, a Friday, was set, said MGC executive director Karen Wells in a public meeting, “because it gives us the weekend if there are any issues before March Madness starts” on Tuesday, March 14.