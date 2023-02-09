fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

Nets deal Kevin Durant to Suns in a monumental trade, report says

from staff and Internet reportsUpdated February 9, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Kevin Durant has not played since the Nets defeated the Heat, 102-101, Jan. 8.Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move only hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, ESPN reported early Thursday morning.

The Suns relinquished Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn, according to the report. The picks, in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, are unprotected.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, approved only this week to purchase majority control of the franchise by the NBA Board of Governors, pushed to get the deal done.

Durant, 34, has been sidelined with an MCL sprain in his right knee, although ESPN reported he will return after the Feb. 19 All-Star Game.

The Nets, who dealt star guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks Monday, insisted they had no intention of trading Durant as late as Tuesday.

Durant joins a Suns team that made the NBA Finals in 2021, but they are tied for fourth place in a loaded Western Conference with Dallas, which upped the ante with Irving joining Luka Doncic.

