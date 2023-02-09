Nets deal Kevin Durant to Suns in a monumental trade, report says

The Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move only hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, ESPN reported early Thursday morning.

The Suns relinquished Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn, according to the report. The picks, in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, are unprotected.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, approved only this week to purchase majority control of the franchise by the NBA Board of Governors, pushed to get the deal done.