Plenty of current and former Red Sox slated to take part in World Baseball Classic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twelve players from the Red Sox organization will represent their countries in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
The rosters were revealed on Thursday night. As expected, Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic), Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico), Nick Pivetta (Canada), Alex Verdugo (Mexico), and Masataka Yoshida (Japan) were selected.
Jarren Duran was picked for Mexico. Lefthander Richard Bleier, who was acquired last month, is with Israel. Kenley Jansen is on the roster for The Netherlands but will not play in the first two rounds.
The Sox contingent also includes three minor leaguers: catcher Jorge Alfaro (Colombia), infielder Edwin Diaz (Puerto Rico), and lefthander Rio Gomez (Colombia).
Righthander Norwith Gudino is part of Venezuela’s player pool.
The tournament runs from March 7-21.
Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Christian Vázquez are among the many former Sox players taking part.
