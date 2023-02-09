Watch: New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida shows off power at the plate

Yoshida sent a series of baseballs sailing over the fence during a 15-minute round of soft-toss batting practice.

On Thursday, Yoshida stepped to the plate and showed why he was signed to a five-year, $90 million contract.

FORT MYERS — New Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida dutifully carried his bat out to Field 1 at Fenway South on Tuesday and Wednesday. But his outdoor workouts on those days were focused on throwing and agility.

A stocky lefthanded hitter, Yoshida doesn’t get cheated with his swing and the ball carries off his bat. As a team staffer flipped balls from a few feet in front of the plate, Yoshida took long, controlled swings and frequently stepped back to watch how far they went.

Advertisement

He showed good power to the opposite field, too, sending minor league players scrambling back to the chain-link Green Monster chasing the ball.

Yoshida, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 176 pounds, is built like a small-college linebacker. He has thick legs and big arms and generates power from his lower half.

How his swing will play against major league pitching remains to be seen. But he had a .957 OPS in seven years with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan with 42 home runs the last two seasons.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.