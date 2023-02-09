Reports: Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ends as the Nets trade the 13-time All-Star to Phoenix

The Suns also received forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. It was first reported by ESPN.

The Suns sent Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star. Crowder, who didn’t play this season in Phoenix, later tweeted that he would be moving on to Milwaukee in a separate deal.

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. He is recovering from a sprained knee ligament, and when he returns it will be to a Phoenix lineup that suddenly could be one of the best in the Western Conference.

Durant was moved just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn. James Harden was traded at last year’s deadline, leaving the Nets with little to show for the brief time they had the Big Three together.

Now it’s the Suns with a top collection of talent, with Durant joining Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

The trade came just hours after new Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia was introduced in Phoenix. The self-described basketball nut, who was a walk-on at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, didn’t waste any time shaking up the NBA.

Phoenix has never won a championship. The Suns made the NBA Finals two seasons ago, but lost to the Bucks in six games. They also played in the finals in 1976 and 1993.

The Suns have had several injuries this season, but have won nine of their last 11 games and look like contenders again. They jumped to fifth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. Booker (groin) and Paul (hip) have both recently returned.

When Irving heard the news of Durant being traded from Brooklyn, he said: “I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

Irving scored 24 points in his Mavs debut against the Clippers on Wednesday. The Nets refused to give him a contract extension last summer, about the same time Durant was telling the team he wanted to be dealt.

Eventually, Irving left and Durant followed.

Bridges was the runner-up to Marcus Smart of the Celtics last season for the Defensive Player of the Year award and his offensive game continues to grow. The swingman scored 21 points Tuesday when the Suns beat the Nets, 116-112, in Brooklyn.

His acquisition, along with Dorian Finney-Smith, who came with Spencer Dinwiddie from Dallas, should make the Nets a much stronger defensive team. But it seems impossible to replace the firepower they lost with Durant and Irving, two All-Star starters.

Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP with Golden State, was playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He was averaging 29.7 points and shooting a career-high 55.9 percent from the field when he was hurt Jan. 8 in Miami.

In the second deal involving Crowder, he went to Milwaukee, the Nets acquired five second-round picks from the Bucks, and the Pacers receive Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and two second round picks from the Bucks.