Suns reportedly trading for Nets superstar Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal

The move comes days after the Nets flipped enigmatic star Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks as Brooklyn looks toward a potential tear-down less than 18 months after boasting a trio of stars in Durant, Irving, and former MVP James Harden.

According to ESPN, Phoenix will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Durant and TJ Warren.

The long-swirling rumors around Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally culminated in a blockbuster trade late Wednesday evening, with the Suns reportedly dealing for the 13-time All-Star in one of the biggest deadline moves ever.

Durant, long one of the game’s elite franchise cornerstones, hasn’t played since Jan. 8 when he suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee. The 2014 MVP had returned to his very best at age 34 before the injury, pouring in 29.7 points per game in 39 outings.

Durant is a 10-time All-NBA selection — including six first team nods — and a four-time league scoring champion. He’ll join three-time All-Star Devin Booker, a first team All-NBA choice himself last season, in Phoenix along with 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

The Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021, but after winning a league-best 64 games last season only to be bounced out of the second round of the playoffs by the Mavericks in a humiliating Game 7 loss at home, Phoenix has floated around the .500 mark this season and failed to reach the heights of last year.

Along with the Suns’ package of picks, the Nets will receive Bridges, runner up to Marcus Smart in last season’s Defensive Player of the Year voting, fourth-year forward Johnson, and ex-Celtic Crowder, who has chosen to sit out thus far this season with hopes of a move after losing his starting role to Johnson.

Reports suggest the Nets will search for trade options for Crowder ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

