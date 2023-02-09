Westford’s Jeremiah Small, Concord-Carlisle’s Maisie O’Donnell reign in MIAA North sectional boys’ and girls’ diving championships

On Thursday, the Westford Academy junior won the MIAA North boys’ diving championship at the Anthony P Mucciaccio Pool. His score of 467.15 narrowly edged St. John’s Prep’s Max Conway (463.70) and Noah Gonzalez of Newton South (444.25).

The school-record holder who earned his first 10.0 earlier this season, Small remained composed, even though he faced intense pressure on his final dive.

“Usually I just try to stay calm, because I know if I stay calm, good things will happen,” said Small.

In the girls’ competition, Concord-Carlisle sophomore Maisie O’Donnell captured the North title with 435.80 points, besting Bedford’s Taelor Nichols (378.60) and Isabella Pettinato from Weston (378.50).

Concord-Carlisle sophomore Maisie O’Donnell nailed a back twister and an inward in-and-a-half to take home the title. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After getting off to a rough start, the former gymnast who started diving over a year prior nailed a back twister and an inward in-and-a-half to take home the title, improving on last year’s sixth-place finish.

“I was starting to feel better once I hit some dives,” said O’Donnell. “One good dive makes a difference, it makes me feel better.”

“Her thoughtfulness and intention [stand out] in practice and at a meet, each dive,” said Kim Donovan, the diving coach at both Concord-Carlisle and Westford Academy. “She doesn’t say, ‘I’m going to chuck this dive’. That’s what’s going to help over the next two years.”

Donovan, the diving coach at C-C for eight years, is finishing up her first year at Westford.

“It’s super exciting,” said Donovan. “These guys are really good at what they do. I cultivate a culture and a positive atmosphere — I think, for me, that’s what comes first. I’m a nitpick about the details. I’m just fine-tuning a lot.”

The South and North girls’ sectional swimming championships will be held Saturday at the Beverly YMCA (at 1:30 and 6:45, respectively), with the South and North following at the same times on Sunday. There are no spectators allowed, but the meets will be livestreamed on the NFHS network.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.