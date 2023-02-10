Can ‘Transatlantic’ revive slumping Netflix?

Netflix, a pioneer of streaming original series, hasn’t introduced many memorable shows lately. Will there be more quality shows, such as “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Crown,” “Narcos,” “Stranger Things,” “Maid,” “Russian Doll,” and “Unorthodox”? Or is the streamer on its way to becoming just a whole mess of stuff?

One of its upcoming limited series has me thinking there may still be hope. It’s a seven-part period drama called “Transatlantic,” and it’s from the creator of the extraordinary “Unorthodox,” Anna Winger. It’s inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, an American journalist who in 1940 created the Emergency Rescue Committee, an organization dedicated to helping intellectuals, artists, and writers flee the Nazis and come to the United States. In France, with the help of a few expatriates there, including American heiress Mary Jayne Gold, he helps Jewish and anti-Nazi figures leave, including Hannah Arendt, Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp, and Marc Chagall.